Out of the past: Oct. 13

1992

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education on Monday approved a $190.3 million balanced budget for the 1992-1993 school year and named Barbara Blanchard as the full-time interim principal for Washington Elementary School.

Although any official certification as a Trail of Tears National Historic Trail site by the National Park Service is a year away, the Trail of Tears State Park north of Cape Girardeau has been authorized to display a logo designating it as a "National Historic Trail" now.

1967

During a Democratic rally last night honoring Dr. Arthur C. Magill of Cape Girardeau, it was announced by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes that Magill has been elected to the Missouri Academy of Squires; he becomes just the second Cape Girardeau man to receive such a recognition, James A. Finch Jr. being the first.

Cape Girardeau is included in an area where a federal health agency has predicted an Asian influenza outbreak this winter; Russell C. Matzen, Cape Girardeau health officer, says Girardeans should begin taking flu immunization shots.