Out of the past: Oct. 13

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education on Monday approved a $190.3 million balanced budget for the 1992-1993 school year and named Barbara Blanchard as the full-time interim principal for Washington Elementary School.
Although any official certification as a Trail of Tears National Historic Trail site by the National Park Service is a year away, the Trail of Tears State Park north of Cape Girardeau has been authorized to display a logo designating it as a "National Historic Trail" now.
During a Democratic rally last night honoring Dr. Arthur C. Magill of Cape Girardeau, it was announced by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes that Magill has been elected to the Missouri Academy of Squires; he becomes just the second Cape Girardeau man to receive such a recognition, James A. Finch Jr. being the first.
Cape Girardeau is included in an area where a federal health agency has predicted an Asian influenza outbreak this winter; Russell C. Matzen, Cape Girardeau health officer, says Girardeans should begin taking flu immunization shots.
Albert M. Spradling Jr. was sworn in yesterday at Washington as an agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and reports this morning to the FBI Academy at Quantico, Virginia, for a three-month intensive training period; Spradling, 22, has been associated with his father in the practice of law since he graduated in May from the law school of the University of Missouri.
Doing their part for the scrap-metal drive, Mary and Jean Burrough of Cape Girardeau turn over a heavy load of scrap to the Boy Scouts, including two old cavalry sabers, one of which fought for the independence of the United States in the Revolution and again in the War of 1812; the other sword dates to before the Civil War.
It is reported the Missouri Pacific and Cotton Belt railroads are separating their yards and will not use joint terminals as heretofore at Illmo and Dupo, Illinois; the Cotton Belt will have its own yards at East St. Louis, and the Missouri Pacific will put in a terminal at Illmo.
Today is the greatest trading day retail merchants here have ever known; Main Street merchants, Broadway merchants and Haarig merchants all break past records for the number and amount of sales; even the barbershops and amusement places make similar reports.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
