Out of the past: Oct. 12

1998

The Cape Girardeau area, one of the largest population and economic centers between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, has a solid industrial base but doesn't quite qualify as a metropolitan area; although the area has more than 150 manufacturing facilities that employ more than 8,000 people, it is still too small to be metropolitan and too big to be rural, says John Mehner, president of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce.

ORAN, Mo. -- After two years of persistence by Sylvia McGranahan's family, Oran has a safer railroad crossing; a dedication ceremony officially opens the crossing gate and signals on Shelby Street, where McGranahan and a friend, Wanda Johns, were killed March 8, 1996; the crossing then had no gate or signals; in the past 40 years six people have died there.

1973

A parent of two of the 38 pupils suspended from Cape Girardeau Central High School tells the Board of Education that if something isn't done to correct the situation "every Black child will be taken out of school and then the federal government will come in and straighten this out"; the pupils were suspended indefinitely after a sit-in demonstration at the school entrance Wednesday morning.

Public opposition to tentative plans to construct a new county jail on the north lawn of Cape Girardeau Courthouse in Jackson was received yesterday by the County Court; the Jackson Garden Club submitted a letter opposing construction adjacent to the courthouse because "it would be impossible to match construction of the proposed facility with that of the old" and "even if it were possible, any addition would destroy the symmetry of the present architecture."