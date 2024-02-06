Out of the past: Oct. 12

After more than a year of trying to pay off a note from the Vincentian Fathers, Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation has ended its attempt to buy old St. Vincent's College; at a Friday press conference on the college grounds, foundation attorney Kevin Spaeth said the Vincentians rejected an offer to take $530,000 as the payoff, about $100,000 less than the amount owed.
Under provisions of a $1.5 million jail expansion grant, the county is required to perform several studies on the property around the jail in downtown Jackson; county commissioners purchased and intended to raze a house at 220 N. Missouri, clearing a path to the property; however, Jackson resident Joe Haupt has told the commission the house was built around a two-room log cabin constructed during the Civil War, perhaps the last one left standing in Jackson.
The International Union of Operating Engineers is trying to organize custodial employees of the Cape Girardeau public school system; the Board of Education, meanwhile, refuses to recognize the union as bargaining agent until it proves it represents the majority of the custodial workers.
The Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau, along with other interested individuals, has set out to preserve the city's heritage; a major goal is the restoration and protection of historic properties in the Spanish Street area; the street, one of the oldest in the city, overlooks the Mississippi River and is lined with what were at one time the city's finest residences.
George A. Penzel of Cape Girardeau has been appointed intelligence officer of the 140th Infantry Regiment with the rank of major; he served during the war with the Corps of Engineers, after entering service in February 1941; for 21 months Penzel served as an engineer in Canada and Alaska in construction of the Alcan Highway; he then went to the Asiatic-Pacific Theater, serving as combat engineer in the Philippine and Okinawa campaigns, and later being station in Korea.
Cape Girardeau's State Guard Company joins with others in Southeast for a bivouac tonight and tomorrow at Arcadia, Missouri; tomorrow will be spent on the range, where members will train with small arms and automatic weapons; those going from here are Capt. W.A. Clark, 2nd Lt. W.C. Tillett, 1st Sgt. Jack H. Little. S-Sgt. Jean Giroir and Pvts. Fred Gerlach, Robert Gladish, Paul E. Griffin, Billy G. Jones, John D. Linebarger, Richard W. Martin, Guy V. Rose, James E. Smith and Jean Giroir Jr.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Judge Almon Ing in circuit court here hands down his opinion in the injunction suit brought against the Frisco Railroad by the City of Cape Girardeau to restrain the road from moving its repair shops away from Cape Girardeau, deciding in favor of the Frisco; no doubt, the city will appeal the decision.
The first session of the annual meeting of the Southeast Missouri Osteopathic Association opens in the afternoon in the Chamber of Commerce rooms; Dr. C.W. Kinsey of Cape Girardeau, president of the association, makes the welcoming address; Dr. Anita Bohnsack of this city is on the program to give a lecture on "Gas Analgesia in Obstetrics."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
