Out of the past: Oct. 12

1996

After more than a year of trying to pay off a note from the Vincentian Fathers, Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation has ended its attempt to buy old St. Vincent's College; at a Friday press conference on the college grounds, foundation attorney Kevin Spaeth said the Vincentians rejected an offer to take $530,000 as the payoff, about $100,000 less than the amount owed.

Under provisions of a $1.5 million jail expansion grant, the county is required to perform several studies on the property around the jail in downtown Jackson; county commissioners purchased and intended to raze a house at 220 N. Missouri, clearing a path to the property; however, Jackson resident Joe Haupt has told the commission the house was built around a two-room log cabin constructed during the Civil War, perhaps the last one left standing in Jackson.

1971

The International Union of Operating Engineers is trying to organize custodial employees of the Cape Girardeau public school system; the Board of Education, meanwhile, refuses to recognize the union as bargaining agent until it proves it represents the majority of the custodial workers.

The Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau, along with other interested individuals, has set out to preserve the city's heritage; a major goal is the restoration and protection of historic properties in the Spanish Street area; the street, one of the oldest in the city, overlooks the Mississippi River and is lined with what were at one time the city's finest residences.