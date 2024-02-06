Out of the past: Oct. 12

1995

A new concept in health care has been introduced in the Cape Girardeau area: Immediate Healthcare Inc., a walk-in doctor's clinic; the clinic opened yesterday at 1702 N. Kingshighway near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Mount Auburn Drive; Dr. Robb R. Hicks, an emergency room physician, staffs the new clinic.

Missouri Secretary of State Bekki Cook assures an audience in Jackson the new state manual unveiled Wednesday in Jefferson City is blue; Cook, who grew up in Jackson, speaks to more than 50 people who attend the annual Manufacturers' Appreciation Banquet of the Jackson Industrial Development Company; during the term of Cook's impeached predecessor, the state manual had a mauve cover, which countered the many years the book was printed with a blue cover; it met with jokes and criticism when it was released two years ago.

1970

Speaking Saturday night at the Missouri Civil Defense Auxiliary Police Association's fall convention here, U.S. Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, charged the nation's courts have "unreasonably hampered" law enforcement officers by putting technicalities above the government's responsibility to protect its law-abiding citizens; Burlison was the main speaker at the three-day convention attended by more than 200 members at the Arena Building.

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education votes to hire three instructional aides for special education classrooms at three schools, after being implored to do so by a delegation in interested parents; one aide is to be assigned to each of the schools -- Lorimier, May Greene and Washington -- for the remainder of th school year.