Out of the past: Oct. 12

A majority of lawyers surveyed by Missouri bar associations say Missouri Supreme Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., should be retained; the former circuit judge from Cape Girardeau is one of two Supreme Court justices facing a statewide retention vote Nov. 8; the other is William Ray Price Jr., of Kansas City.
Ward's Fish Farm of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, recently stocked the lakes in Cape Girardeau County's north and south parks; about 5,000 catfish and 90,000 fathead minnows were divided between the two lakes.
Cape Girardeau, subject to a vote of the people, now has the authority to levy a sales tax; this was one of a number of laws which become effective Monday, 90 days after the ending of the regular session of the Legislature; under the measure, the City Council will be able to call an election asking approval of a sales tax of up to one cent on the dollar on retail sales; it is estimated the tax here would bring in revenue amounting to $750,000 annually.
The Rev. Richard C. Lamb, pastor of the Jackson Presbyterian Church, delivers the sermon at the afternoon worship service at Apple Creek Presbyterian Church; a covered-dish dinner follows, spread on tables on the lawn; the church is the second oldest of the denomination west of the Mississippi River.
The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday passed an ordinance fixing regulations and management of the city-owned cemeteries and establishing uniform scales of prices for lots in these burial grounds; in Fairmount Cemetery, a single grave lot is $10, a half lot of four grave spaces is $30 and a full lot of eight graves is $60; the scale for lots in Lorimier, where lots are a little more desirable, will be: $12.50 for one grave, $40 for a half lot and $75 for an entire lot; the maximum charge for opening an adult grave was set at $10.
Back to Cape Girardeau for their 69th annual session, teachers of Southeast Missouri find their two-day program streamlined in keeping with the times and geared strictly to a discussion of what the profession can contribute after the end of the war; George D. Englehart, superintendent at Leadwood, is presiding at the annual meeting at State College as president of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association.
Three birthdays in one family are celebrated at a party at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Frederick, five miles north of Cape Girardeau; those celebrating birthdays are Helen Ziegfield, 17; her brother, Alvin Ziegfield, 14, and their grandfather, Peter Frederick, 66; a squirrel dinner is served at noon; other guests are Mr. and Mrs. August Ziegfield, Mr. and Mrs. William Kinder, Silas Bright, Mamie Babb and Willie Ziegfield.
Inclement weather forced the postponement of the football game Saturday between the Cape Girardeau Teachers College and St. Louis University; the contest will be staged Monday afternoon at Sportsman's Park.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
