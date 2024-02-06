Out of the past: Oct. 12

1994

A majority of lawyers surveyed by Missouri bar associations say Missouri Supreme Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., should be retained; the former circuit judge from Cape Girardeau is one of two Supreme Court justices facing a statewide retention vote Nov. 8; the other is William Ray Price Jr., of Kansas City.

Ward's Fish Farm of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, recently stocked the lakes in Cape Girardeau County's north and south parks; about 5,000 catfish and 90,000 fathead minnows were divided between the two lakes.

1969

Cape Girardeau, subject to a vote of the people, now has the authority to levy a sales tax; this was one of a number of laws which become effective Monday, 90 days after the ending of the regular session of the Legislature; under the measure, the City Council will be able to call an election asking approval of a sales tax of up to one cent on the dollar on retail sales; it is estimated the tax here would bring in revenue amounting to $750,000 annually.

The Rev. Richard C. Lamb, pastor of the Jackson Presbyterian Church, delivers the sermon at the afternoon worship service at Apple Creek Presbyterian Church; a covered-dish dinner follows, spread on tables on the lawn; the church is the second oldest of the denomination west of the Mississippi River.