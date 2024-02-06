Out of the past: Oct. 12

Casino Magic Corp., a Minnesota company with its principal offices in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, signed an agreement yesterday to operate a gambling boat at the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority at Scott City; that's subject to voters approving a local option for riverboat gambling Nov. 2.
If Mother Nature and Old Man River cooperate, the Mississippi at Cape Girardeau should drop below the 32-foot flood stage late tomorrow night or early Thursday morning.
Topping all previous records, the flea market sponsored by the Southeast Missouri Hospital Auxiliary took in $3,511.28 Friday at the Arena Building; a TV monitor for heart patients, which the auxiliary bought earlier, was paid off with $1,500 due on it; the remainder of the proceeds will be spent on other equipment for the hospital.
More young men are entering the aviation field; David Seesing, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Seesing, has completed requirements for and received his commercial flight rating and license, enabling him to fly charter trips.
Capt. Herbert S. Duckworth, son of Professor and Mrs. A.S. Duckworth of Cape Girardeau, is chief of staff to Rear Admiral Alfred E. Montgomery, whose flotilla made the recent attack on Japanese-held Wake Island; Duckworth is a veteran of the Pacific struggle, having been stationed in that area three years last April.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Otto Bullinger of Chaffee received notice Monday that his son, Roy G. Bullinger, 23, a fireman first class in the Navy, is missing in action; Bullinger enlisted in the Navy in August 1942.
Because of the Spanish influenza epidemic, there will be no church nor Sunday school services in Cape Girardeau tomorrow, all being suspended by order of the city heath board; Spanish influenza is sweeping Southeast Missouri.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Another Sikeston boy has made the supreme sacrifice, this time a black soldier; Major Howard, aged 25, died Monday at Camp Pike, Arkansas, of Spanish influenza; burial took place Wednesday morning in the graveyard of the F.H. Smith's farm, about two miles south of Sikeston.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
