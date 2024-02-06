Out of the past: Oct. 12

1993

Casino Magic Corp., a Minnesota company with its principal offices in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, signed an agreement yesterday to operate a gambling boat at the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority at Scott City; that's subject to voters approving a local option for riverboat gambling Nov. 2.

If Mother Nature and Old Man River cooperate, the Mississippi at Cape Girardeau should drop below the 32-foot flood stage late tomorrow night or early Thursday morning.

1968

Topping all previous records, the flea market sponsored by the Southeast Missouri Hospital Auxiliary took in $3,511.28 Friday at the Arena Building; a TV monitor for heart patients, which the auxiliary bought earlier, was paid off with $1,500 due on it; the remainder of the proceeds will be spent on other equipment for the hospital.

More young men are entering the aviation field; David Seesing, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Seesing, has completed requirements for and received his commercial flight rating and license, enabling him to fly charter trips.