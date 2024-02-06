Out of the past: Oct. 11

A fleet of five trucks, led by the Scott County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, made the first official trip down the new Route AB/Nash Road extension yesterday at the SEMO Port; the project to extend Route AB/Nash Road from Interstate 55 into the port took five years and almost $10 million; the opening of the road makes the port accessible by roadway, air, rail and river.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has poorly monitored spending on road projects under the state's 15-year plan, state auditors say; Deputy State Auditor Chuck Pierce says MoDOT hasn't tracked the actual cost of road projects in the 15-year plan; the department doesn't have any summary information comparing estimated costs to actual costs; MoDOT officials agree the department needs to improve its financial oversight.
The pattern of autumn harvesting in Southeast Missouri is anything but traditional, with Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties ahead of some Bootheel counties in corn and soybean picking; however, one thing is uniform throughout the district: an expectation of generally higher than normal yields.
Jackson School Supt. Frank A. Wiley told the school board last night the new elementary school is very near finished, but not yet far enough along to allow fourth, fifth and sixth grades to move into it; apparently, the main thing holding up occupancy is the arrival of some kitchen equipment and the adjustment of the heating system.
When Federal Judge Rubey M. Hulen convenes the October term of U.S. Court in Cape Girardeau on Monday morning, the new federal judge, Roy W. Harper, may be here to spend a few days as an official observer; Harper previously resided at Caruthersville, Missouri, and was named to the bench by President Harry Truman; two new court officials are expected here for the regular term; District Attorney Drake Watson has succeeded Harry C. Blanton of Sikeston, Missouri, and U.S. Marshall Otto Schoen, formerly of Illmo, has taken over for William B. Fahy.
The Burfordville Telephone Co. has been sold to Southeast Missouri Telephone Co. for a consideration of $4 per member; each member forfeits his right of telephone property and right of way with an agreement that the larger company will give the rural service at a rate which will be approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission.
Cape Girardeau pays tribute to the memory of Jeff Hutson, chief of Cape Girardeau police, who was shot to death Saturday in the performance of his duties; business hours close for two hours in the afternoon, and city affairs cease during the funeral hour; schools and organizations likewise join Hutson's family to mourn the passing of the courageous officer; following a short service at his home, 343 N. Henderson, the body is removed to the Baptist Church on Broadway for a second service; burial is in New Lorimier Cemetery.
Two drastic steps in retaliation of the murder of Chief of Police Jeff Hutson, who was shot to death Saturday by escaped convict Willie Willeford; the City Council orders the revocation of the license issued to Mrs. I.B. Griffin to operate the Metropolitan Rooming House at Broadway and Main Street and likewise urges the revocation of the chauffeur's license of Charles Wilson, taxi driver; Griffin has been accused of harboring Willeford, while Wilson allegedly drove Willeford from the rooming house to the Willeford home early Saturday morning, but failed to inform the police.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
