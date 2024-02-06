Out of the past: Oct. 11

1997

A fleet of five trucks, led by the Scott County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, made the first official trip down the new Route AB/Nash Road extension yesterday at the SEMO Port; the project to extend Route AB/Nash Road from Interstate 55 into the port took five years and almost $10 million; the opening of the road makes the port accessible by roadway, air, rail and river.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has poorly monitored spending on road projects under the state's 15-year plan, state auditors say; Deputy State Auditor Chuck Pierce says MoDOT hasn't tracked the actual cost of road projects in the 15-year plan; the department doesn't have any summary information comparing estimated costs to actual costs; MoDOT officials agree the department needs to improve its financial oversight.

1972

The pattern of autumn harvesting in Southeast Missouri is anything but traditional, with Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties ahead of some Bootheel counties in corn and soybean picking; however, one thing is uniform throughout the district: an expectation of generally higher than normal yields.

Jackson School Supt. Frank A. Wiley told the school board last night the new elementary school is very near finished, but not yet far enough along to allow fourth, fifth and sixth grades to move into it; apparently, the main thing holding up occupancy is the arrival of some kitchen equipment and the adjustment of the heating system.