Out of the past: Oct. 11

Officials say action taken last week by the Missouri Highway Commission created a win-win situation for Jackson, Oak Ridge and Cape Girardeau County; thanks to a recommendation by the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department, Jackson has been placed on the department's 15-year plan with Oak Ridge, a plan that could allow for interstate interchanges to be built near both towns after 1998.
Southeast Missouri State University wants to realign the New Madrid and Henderson intersection before the school's new business building opens next August; in an effort to move the project forward, the university would pay the cost of the work, and the city would then have a year to reimburse the university for the city's share; Cape Girardeau's Planning and Zoning Commission backs the idea and will ask the City Council to approve the plan Monday night.
The Rev. J. Stephen Bergmann of Columbus, Ohio, has been appointed rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau; the young priest and his wife, Karen, both of whom are natives of St. Louis County, plan to arrive her late this month; Bergmann succeeds the Rev. Arthur England, rector for eight years until he resigned in May.
Members of St. Andrew Lutheran Church and those responsible for the new worship area now under construction gather in the afternoon at the Kingsway and Cape Rock Drive building site for a cornerstone-laying service; guest speaker at the event is the Rev. George W. Hoyer, a professor of homiletics at Concord Seminary.
The vanguard of teachers arrive for the "Education and Postwar Adjustment" meeting of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association tomorrow at State College; the 70th teachers convention has been cut from a two-day affair to a single day.
A driver is injured and property damage aggregating possibly $2,000 results in a series of accidents a mile south of Fruitland on Highway 25 in the evening; figuring in the mix-up are four trucks, an automobile wrecker and a team of horses; injured in the mishap is Russell Gillard of St. Louis, who sustains a broken leg,
Officials of the Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad say work is progressing well in "filling up" the long trestle and that within the next 10 days trains should again be running to Jackson; they say they are being urged to establish a train station outside the city limits, to be known as West Cape.
After swearing in the grand jury in Federal Court in the morning and naming Louis Lee of Lilbourn, Missouri, foreman, Judge C.B. Faris hears several civil cases; the main one is an application for a receiver for the Missouri and Southeastern Utilities Co. of Caruthersville.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
