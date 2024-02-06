Out of the past: Oct. 11

1995

Officials say action taken last week by the Missouri Highway Commission created a win-win situation for Jackson, Oak Ridge and Cape Girardeau County; thanks to a recommendation by the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department, Jackson has been placed on the department's 15-year plan with Oak Ridge, a plan that could allow for interstate interchanges to be built near both towns after 1998.

Southeast Missouri State University wants to realign the New Madrid and Henderson intersection before the school's new business building opens next August; in an effort to move the project forward, the university would pay the cost of the work, and the city would then have a year to reimburse the university for the city's share; Cape Girardeau's Planning and Zoning Commission backs the idea and will ask the City Council to approve the plan Monday night.

1970

The Rev. J. Stephen Bergmann of Columbus, Ohio, has been appointed rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau; the young priest and his wife, Karen, both of whom are natives of St. Louis County, plan to arrive her late this month; Bergmann succeeds the Rev. Arthur England, rector for eight years until he resigned in May.

Members of St. Andrew Lutheran Church and those responsible for the new worship area now under construction gather in the afternoon at the Kingsway and Cape Rock Drive building site for a cornerstone-laying service; guest speaker at the event is the Rev. George W. Hoyer, a professor of homiletics at Concord Seminary.