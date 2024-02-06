Out of the past: Oct. 11

In his new role as executive director of I-66 Project Inc., Walt Wildman plans to push for another feasibility study to answer questions raised by the one recently completed; while that study concluded the concept of a coast-to-coast interstate highway isn't economically feasible, it did find certain segments of the corridor might be feasible.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Impeached by the House and suspended by the Supreme Court, Secretary of State Judi Moriarty vacates her Statehouse office in the evening, but declares, "I expect to be vindicated."
Rain, coming in torrents to the accompaniment of high winds, thunder and lightning in mid-afternoon yesterday and again early this morning, dumped 4 1/2 inches of moisture on Cape Girardeau by 7 a.m. today; ditches and low areas filled with the first driving rain Friday afternoon, and motor vehicles found difficulty in moving over some city streets, drowning out in several locations.
Two teenagers are killed in a car-train collision in Scott City early this morning; the victims are Gary Lynn Dees, 18, of Scott City and Angela C. Estes, 14, of Illmo; their car is struck by a Cotton Belt freight train on Louis Street, where the pavement crosses the track; it is raining heavily at the time of crash.
T.E. Presley has taken up his duties as assistant soil conservationist in Cape Girardeau; he will be associated with W.H. Colman, district conservationist and will maintain his headquarters in Jackson; he will also work with the newly organized Board of Supervisors of the Soil District of Cape Girardeau County.
With only one bid submitted, the Cape Girardeau City Council in a special session lets a contract to Charles Hood for construction of a 620-foot concrete gap of street on Perry Avenue; the bid is $3,880.47; the Cape Special Road District and the property owners will share costs of the project.
At a special meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council, a resolution is introduced and passed for the construction of a bridge over Sloan's Creek at or near where North Main Street crosses the stream.
Cecil Kinder, halfback of the Cape Girardeau Central High School football team, suffered a broken leg in the game at Perryville, Missouri, yesterday, when he was tackled by a Perryville player in the second quarter; his left leg was broken just below the knee, and he will be out for the rest of the season; Cape Girardeau won the game by a score of 6-0 on a muddy, soft field.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.