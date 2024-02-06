Out of the past: Oct. 11

1994

In his new role as executive director of I-66 Project Inc., Walt Wildman plans to push for another feasibility study to answer questions raised by the one recently completed; while that study concluded the concept of a coast-to-coast interstate highway isn't economically feasible, it did find certain segments of the corridor might be feasible.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Impeached by the House and suspended by the Supreme Court, Secretary of State Judi Moriarty vacates her Statehouse office in the evening, but declares, "I expect to be vindicated."

1969

Rain, coming in torrents to the accompaniment of high winds, thunder and lightning in mid-afternoon yesterday and again early this morning, dumped 4 1/2 inches of moisture on Cape Girardeau by 7 a.m. today; ditches and low areas filled with the first driving rain Friday afternoon, and motor vehicles found difficulty in moving over some city streets, drowning out in several locations.

Two teenagers are killed in a car-train collision in Scott City early this morning; the victims are Gary Lynn Dees, 18, of Scott City and Angela C. Estes, 14, of Illmo; their car is struck by a Cotton Belt freight train on Louis Street, where the pavement crosses the track; it is raining heavily at the time of crash.