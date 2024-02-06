Out of the past: Oct. 11

1993

John Bry, a senior in the historic preservation program at Southeast Missouri State University, is starting a new preservation-minded group to serve Jackson and rural Cape Girardeau County; the new group, Historic Landmarks Foundation of Jackson and Rural Cape Girardeau County, will seek grants and funding to education people about historic preservation as an economic tool and provide a resource for those seeking to restore old buildings.

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education approves the $20.1 million budget for 1993-94; the budget will be under constant review to make sure it is compliant with Missouri's new school funding formula.

1968

A salary, benefit and vacation increase offered to employees of Superior Electric Co. by officials of the company is rejected by a vote of 124 to 76; no further action is planned at this time, and the strike which is in its second month will continue.

Postmaster Ted R. Regenhardt announces that air taxi mail service from Cape Girardeau will begin Monday; the postmaster says one plane will leave here at 9 p.m.; that plane, which will originate in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, will carry north-bound mail from Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston, Missouri, to St. Louis; a second plane will carry south-bound mail from Cape Girardeau to Memphis, Tennessee.