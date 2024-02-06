Out of the past: Oct. 11

The Rev. Otto Steinhaus, pastor of New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson, celebrates 40 years as an ordained minister at an afternoon program sharing remembrances and experiences of his ministry.
For the fifth year, Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Cape Girardeau sponsors a house and garden tour, featuring some of Cape Girardeau's most beautiful homes; the tour is one of the major fund-raisers of the organization,.
BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox ride four homers and a four-run seventh inning highlighted by Joe Foy's tie-breaking double to an 8-4 win over St. Louis in the sixth game of the 1967 World Series; the triumph enables Boston to deadlock the classic at three wins each.
Bruner Electric Co. of Keokuk, Iowa, the subcontractor installing the lighting system for the new runway at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, plans to increase its work force here in order to expedite the project.
All pastors of Cape Girardeau's Methodist church, with the exception of the Rev. William H. Wolfe of Grace Church, will return to Cape Girardeau for another year; Wolfe is to be transferred to Carlton Memorial Church at Farmington, Missouri; returning to churches here are the Rev. G.C. Fain at Centenary, the Rev. J.E. Isbell at Maple Avenue and the Rev. W.E. Hill at Third Street.
Now a petty officer first class in the Navy, William Caldwell, former coach of Cape Girardeau's Golden Gloves boxing teams and an expert boxer himself, has been appointed a physical instructor for men enlisted in the Seabees, the Navy construction corps, at Camp Allen in Norfolk, Virginia; his duties consist of lecturing and instruction in jujitsu and hand-to-hand combat.
The Cape Girardeau Park Commission has arranged to do some important work in the two parks this fall; a new entrance will be built to Fairground Park, which will be in the southeast corner, near the streetcar tracks; also, a beautiful roadway will be built, winding around the west side of the club house and then to the east, turning to the north and running through the space that makes the midway at the fair; the commission also decided to do some work at Courthouse Park, supplementing the repairs that already have been made to the terraces.
Frieda Rieck, violinist, and Nora Naeter, pianist, return from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in the morning after playing last evening at a session of the Ninth District Women's Federation, where they received an ovation from the 150 women present from all parts of the district.
