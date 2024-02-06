Out of the past: Oct. 11

1942

All pastors of Cape Girardeau's Methodist church, with the exception of the Rev. William H. Wolfe of Grace Church, will return to Cape Girardeau for another year; Wolfe is to be transferred to Carlton Memorial Church at Farmington, Missouri; returning to churches here are the Rev. G.C. Fain at Centenary, the Rev. J.E. Isbell at Maple Avenue and the Rev. W.E. Hill at Third Street.

Now a petty officer first class in the Navy, William Caldwell, former coach of Cape Girardeau's Golden Gloves boxing teams and an expert boxer himself, has been appointed a physical instructor for men enlisted in the Seabees, the Navy construction corps, at Camp Allen in Norfolk, Virginia; his duties consist of lecturing and instruction in jujitsu and hand-to-hand combat.

1917

The Cape Girardeau Park Commission has arranged to do some important work in the two parks this fall; a new entrance will be built to Fairground Park, which will be in the southeast corner, near the streetcar tracks; also, a beautiful roadway will be built, winding around the west side of the club house and then to the east, turning to the north and running through the space that makes the midway at the fair; the commission also decided to do some work at Courthouse Park, supplementing the repairs that already have been made to the terraces.

Frieda Rieck, violinist, and Nora Naeter, pianist, return from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in the morning after playing last evening at a session of the Ninth District Women's Federation, where they received an ovation from the 150 women present from all parts of the district.

-- Sharon K. Sanders