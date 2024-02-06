Out of the past: Oct. 10

A sit-in demonstration by at least three dozen Blacks at Cape Girardeau Central High School results in the suspension of 38 pupils; according to the pupils, the incident was prompted by "discrimination by the administration," a charge the administration disputes; Stephanie Taylor, an 18-year-old senior who was suspended, says Black students presented principal Eugene Sifford with a list of eight grievances Friday and requested that the administration meet with the NAACP on Monday.

Cape Girardeau and area residents are generally surprised by the abrupt resignation of Vice President Spiro T. Agnew; Agnew enters a no contest plea to a tax evasion charge in Federal Court in Baltimore, Maryland, and is sentenced to three years probation and fined $10,000; his resignation is announced about the same time in Washington.

1948

The fruits of more than a decade of planning and promotion, and three years of actual fund raising, the new Christ Episcopal Church parish house is dedicated in the afternoon; three former rectors -- the Rev. Charles Higgons of Waco, Texas, the Rev. Clifford Stanley of Alexandria, Virginia, and the Rev. Carleton Lathrop of Fort Smith, Arkansas -- participate in the service, along with the Rev. William Scarlett, bishop of Missouri, and the present rector, the Rev. Bayard S. Clark; costing approximately $40,000, the building is a one-story red brick structure with full basement and connecting archway to the church.

W. Stuart Symington, the nation's first Secretary for Air under the recent armed services merger, landed at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport last night and went by automobile to Anna, Illinois, where he gave an address at a political rally; he returned here to board his plane later in the night.

1923

Jail sentences totaling seven months and fines aggregating $2,130 are given eight violators of the national Prohibition law by Judge C.B. Harris in Federal Court in Cape Girardeau; pleas of guilty are received in each case; among the eight sentenced is one Cape Girardeau woman and a Cape Girardeau veterinarian.

Dr. R.L. Brown leaves on the early morning train en route to his home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after a short visit with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Brown, 718 Themis St.; he plans to stop in St. Louis to visit his brother, Dr. E.E. Brown Jr.

-- Sharon K. Sanders