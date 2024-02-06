Out of the past: Oct. 10

1997

New Highway 74 from Kingshighway to Interstate 55 will officially open Oct. 17; city officials, members of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee and representatives of the Missouri Department of Transportation will gather at 1:30 p.m. that day for a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony at the Silver Springs Road intersection with the new highway, which is called Shawnee Parkway; the mile long, newest section of the route, which will eventually link Interstate 55 with the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, completes Highway 74 from the interstate to Sprigg Street.

Charleston, Missouri's hopes for landing a state prison hinge on securing a recommend from two state agencies that will advise Gov. Mel Carnahan on prison sites; the Missouri Department of Corrections and the Division of Design and Construction are reviewing the three sites in contention: Charleston, Licking in south-central Missouri and Trenton in the north-central part of the state; they will jointly recommend where the state should build two new prisons.

1972

Voters in the Cape Girardeau School District will be asked to go to the polls in late November or early December to ballot a second time on a proposed bond issue with no tax increase to complete a renovation program started several years ago; Gene E. Huckstep, chairman of the building and grounds committee, says there is a dire need to complete the renovation of Lorimier and Washington schools and to undertake overall remodeling of Franklin School.

The curtain rises in the evening at the Arena Building for the second annual "Fall Focus on Fashion," sponsored by The Southeast Missourian and cooperating merchants; this year's fashion show features a political convention theme.