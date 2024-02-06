Out of the past: Oct. 10

New Highway 74 from Kingshighway to Interstate 55 will officially open Oct. 17; city officials, members of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee and representatives of the Missouri Department of Transportation will gather at 1:30 p.m. that day for a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony at the Silver Springs Road intersection with the new highway, which is called Shawnee Parkway; the mile long, newest section of the route, which will eventually link Interstate 55 with the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, completes Highway 74 from the interstate to Sprigg Street.
Charleston, Missouri's hopes for landing a state prison hinge on securing a recommend from two state agencies that will advise Gov. Mel Carnahan on prison sites; the Missouri Department of Corrections and the Division of Design and Construction are reviewing the three sites in contention: Charleston, Licking in south-central Missouri and Trenton in the north-central part of the state; they will jointly recommend where the state should build two new prisons.
Voters in the Cape Girardeau School District will be asked to go to the polls in late November or early December to ballot a second time on a proposed bond issue with no tax increase to complete a renovation program started several years ago; Gene E. Huckstep, chairman of the building and grounds committee, says there is a dire need to complete the renovation of Lorimier and Washington schools and to undertake overall remodeling of Franklin School.
The curtain rises in the evening at the Arena Building for the second annual "Fall Focus on Fashion," sponsored by The Southeast Missourian and cooperating merchants; this year's fashion show features a political convention theme.
The bodies of two Cape Girardeau war heroes who died in the Pacific area are among nine men from Southeast Missouri listed by the Associated Press as arriving at San Francisco today aboard the U.S. Army Transport Honda Knot; these, along with four others from the district, will be sent to the Army's distribution center at Memphis, Tennessee, and from there will be sent to the funeral homes of the families' choice for final rites; the two Cape Girardeau men are Marine Cpl. Hosie C. Hutchison Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Hosie C. Hutchison of Highway 61, and Army Pfc. Paul A. Sullivan, son of Richard H. Sullivan of Route 2.
Several thousand spectators crowded Broadway's sidewalks last night to view an elaborate fire prevention parade, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees in observance of Fire Prevention Week.
Preparations are being made here for the largest attendance ever for the Southeast Missouri Annual Teachers Association, to be held at Teachers College Thursday through Saturday; Professor Jeptha Riggs, secretary of the association, is making preparation for an attendance of 1,500 teachers.
Alfred Brucher, Teachers College reserve football player, who sustained a broken knee during the reserve game with Cape Girardeau Central High School Friday, is doing nicely; his physician believes Brucher will be able to walk on crutches within a week.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
