Out of the past: Oct. 10

1996

A proposal for Cape Girardeau public schools would turn a 69-cent tax increase into a new elementary building, vocational school and high school, an addition to Jefferson Elementary School and improvements, including air conditioning, at other buildings; an 11-member finance committee presented its recommendation to the Cape Girardeau Board of Education Tuesday.

Cape Girardeau subdivision developers may be required to put sidewalks in their plans if Planning and Zoning commissioners have their way; at the commission's meeting last night, the city staff was asked to prepare an ordinance making sidewalks mandatory in all new subdivisions.

1971

Attracting a lot of attention has been the start of work on a West Broadway location just north of the street's junction with Kingshighway, on a portion of the site formerly occupied by the old Alvarado and on which a retail gasoline outlet was recently erected; the site was recently acquired by the Drury Development Co. from the oil firm owning the remainder of the area and will be the location of a Burger King restaurant.

Mission Day at Grace United Methodist Church considers the new generation in Africa through experiences of two lay missionaries to Africa and their families; speakers are Dr. Carroll Loomis, who served in Ethiopia as a medical missionary, and Rodney Nehrer, whose parents were missionaries in Rhodesia and where he served as an agronomist; both reside in Anna, Illinois.