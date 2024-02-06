Out of the past: Oct. 10

A proposal for Cape Girardeau public schools would turn a 69-cent tax increase into a new elementary building, vocational school and high school, an addition to Jefferson Elementary School and improvements, including air conditioning, at other buildings; an 11-member finance committee presented its recommendation to the Cape Girardeau Board of Education Tuesday.
Cape Girardeau subdivision developers may be required to put sidewalks in their plans if Planning and Zoning commissioners have their way; at the commission's meeting last night, the city staff was asked to prepare an ordinance making sidewalks mandatory in all new subdivisions.
Attracting a lot of attention has been the start of work on a West Broadway location just north of the street's junction with Kingshighway, on a portion of the site formerly occupied by the old Alvarado and on which a retail gasoline outlet was recently erected; the site was recently acquired by the Drury Development Co. from the oil firm owning the remainder of the area and will be the location of a Burger King restaurant.
Mission Day at Grace United Methodist Church considers the new generation in Africa through experiences of two lay missionaries to Africa and their families; speakers are Dr. Carroll Loomis, who served in Ethiopia as a medical missionary, and Rodney Nehrer, whose parents were missionaries in Rhodesia and where he served as an agronomist; both reside in Anna, Illinois.
Southeast Missouri teachers return to familiar ground as they convene at State College for their annual meeting and a program jam-packed with events of an entertaining as well as a professional nature; the morning program features an address by Curtis L. Wilson, dean of the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy at Rolla, whose subject is "The Transience of Victory."
The plant of the Cape Girardeau Sand Co., chief supplier of sand for construction purposes here, remains idle while its owner, Linder Deimund, awaits word from the Office of Price Administration on the status of charges it had filed accusing the plant of selling sand at over-ceiling prices; he says no official confirmation has come from the OPA that it would permit the charging of an 80-cents per ton ceiling on sand, as was indicated yesterday by Rep. Orville Zimmerman.
Judge C.B. Faris, in charging the grand jury at the opening of the October term of Federal Court here, warns jury members that the Volstead Act is law and must be respected and obeyed; immediately after being charged the grand jury goes into secret session with orders to complete its work as quickly as possible; the jury is expected to be out two or three days.
More than 600 baseball fans turned out yesterday at Fairground Park to see Elam Vangilder, Cape Girardeau boy and member of the St. Louis Browns' pitching staff, breeze 'em over; they got their money's worth; Big Elam showed himself to be a better pitcher than ever before, and it was easy to understand how the famous Ty Cobb came to bat against him more than 30 times during the 1921 season and got only one hit; Vangilder's Big Telephones team blanked the Illmo All-Stars, 5-0.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
