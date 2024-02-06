Out of the past: Oct. 10

Black-student enrollment at Southeast Missouri State University has been cut almost in half over the past six years; nearly 300 fewer black students enrolled this fall than in 1988; some 665 blacks enrolled in 1988, 8% of the student body; this fall, 373 blacks are enrolled, or 5% of the student body.
The Cape Girardeau City Council votes to spend $5,000 to contract the services of Walt Wildman as a lobbyist for the continuation of the Interstate 66 Project; the contract would be for one year.
Telephone rates in Cape Girardeau and area will be raised by 25 to 45 cents per month for residential users and by 70 cents to $1.35 for business customers starting next Tuesday, announces Southwestern Bell Telephone Co; the Public Service Commission approved the rate schedule submitted by the company to increase its annual revenue system-wide by $30,689,409.
An attractive and amply stocked new store is opened at 15 N. Main St., by Oglander's; the store, in newly renovated quarters, features men's and women's fashions; it replaces one ravaged earlier in the summer by fire at Main and Independence streets.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Mr. and Mrs. Joe N. Welter of Route 1, Chaffee, have been notified by the War Department their son, Pfc. LeRoy M. Welter, was killed in action Sept. 14 in France; in addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Gilbert, and three sisters, Marina, Elfrieda and Dorothy, all of the home.
ST. LOUIS -- The best team in baseball won the World Series; superb strikeout pitching and perfect infield play by the St. Louis Cardinals, with an occasional flash of power, cooled off the Browns' hot streak and left them a beaten ball club, four games to two; the Cards trimmed the Browns yesterday, 3-1, before a chilly crowd of 31,630.
Coach F.J. Courleux and Prof. W.W. Martin of the Teachers College leave with the college football team in the afternoon for St. Louis, where they will play St. Louis University tomorrow afternoon.
Fred G. Wheatcroft, for 28 years press foreman on the Quincy (Illinois) Journal, recently resigned with the view of taking an extended rest; however, upon hearing the Southeast Missourian here will install a new press and other modern equipment, Wheatcroft presented himself to the Missourian publishers, who have hired him to oversee the press project; Wheatcroft, after spending two days here, is in Battle Creek, Michigan, where he is working in the factory building the new press; once completed, he will erect the press there to test it and will then disassemble it and ship it to Cape Girardeau; here, he will install it and operate it.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.