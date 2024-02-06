Out of the past: Oct. 10

1994

Black-student enrollment at Southeast Missouri State University has been cut almost in half over the past six years; nearly 300 fewer black students enrolled this fall than in 1988; some 665 blacks enrolled in 1988, 8% of the student body; this fall, 373 blacks are enrolled, or 5% of the student body.

The Cape Girardeau City Council votes to spend $5,000 to contract the services of Walt Wildman as a lobbyist for the continuation of the Interstate 66 Project; the contract would be for one year.

1969

Telephone rates in Cape Girardeau and area will be raised by 25 to 45 cents per month for residential users and by 70 cents to $1.35 for business customers starting next Tuesday, announces Southwestern Bell Telephone Co; the Public Service Commission approved the rate schedule submitted by the company to increase its annual revenue system-wide by $30,689,409.

An attractive and amply stocked new store is opened at 15 N. Main St., by Oglander's; the store, in newly renovated quarters, features men's and women's fashions; it replaces one ravaged earlier in the summer by fire at Main and Independence streets.