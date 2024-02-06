Out of the past: Oct. 10

1993

Charlie and Lynn, Pete and Pat and Beck and Kate tear up a field next to Oak Ridge High School, just showing folks how it used to be done; but draft horses and mules are still part of life in this farming community; Oak Ridge showed off its historical roots yesterday and today during the first ever Living History Days, an event organized around the ongoing Mississippi River Valley Fall Drive.

Eighth District U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson said yesterday he has decided not to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by John Danforth.

1968

State College is asking for bids for the sale of the former Richard Hirsch home and garage at 1115 Woodland; the five-room house could be moved intact to a new location by the purchaser or could be dismantled; the site on Woodland is to be cleared for construction of a new education-psychology building.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Prosecuting Attorney William C. Batson Jr. is defending his Monday action that led to a permanent injunction against local showing of the movie "The Fox"; Batson sought the court order, claiming the film is obscene according to the Supreme Court's definition.