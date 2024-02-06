Out of the past: Oct. 10

Charlie and Lynn, Pete and Pat and Beck and Kate tear up a field next to Oak Ridge High School, just showing folks how it used to be done; but draft horses and mules are still part of life in this farming community; Oak Ridge showed off its historical roots yesterday and today during the first ever Living History Days, an event organized around the ongoing Mississippi River Valley Fall Drive.
Eighth District U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson said yesterday he has decided not to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by John Danforth.
State College is asking for bids for the sale of the former Richard Hirsch home and garage at 1115 Woodland; the five-room house could be moved intact to a new location by the purchaser or could be dismantled; the site on Woodland is to be cleared for construction of a new education-psychology building.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Prosecuting Attorney William C. Batson Jr. is defending his Monday action that led to a permanent injunction against local showing of the movie "The Fox"; Batson sought the court order, claiming the film is obscene according to the Supreme Court's definition.
Four new pastors were appointed to Methodist churches in the Cape Girardeau district: the Rev. John L. Taylor of Jefferson City will become pastor of Centenary Methodist Church; the Rev. O.D. Niswonger will take over Maple Avenue, coming here from Linn, Missouri; the Rev. B.V. Wulf, who has been pastor at Gordonville, was sent to the Parma-Bernie, Missouri, charge; and the Rev. J.C. McDaniel, formerly at Maple Avenue and for the past two years at Oran, Missouri, is going to Wellsville, Missouri, in the Jefferson City district.
The Rev. H.H. McGinty, pastor of First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, is conducting a revival meeting at First Baptist Church in Flat River, Missouri; in McGinty's absence, his pulpit here is filled by the Rev. S.D. Aubuchon, dean of the Southeast Missouri Baptist Foundation.
There are 17 cases of Spanish influenza in Cape Girardeau and all have been quarantined; Mayor H.H. Haas was of the opinion there is no emergency here and was watching developments; many people believe the schools, picture shows and all gatherings should be closed down tightly.
The name of Dutchtown is to be changed to Spencer; after being humiliated with such a name for a long time, the patriotic residents of that community decided to ask the government to remove the blight by using the name Spencer; Spencer Keys was the first boy from Dutchtown to volunteer for Army service.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
