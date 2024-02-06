Out of the past: Oct. 10

1992

CAIRO, Ill. -- Medical care in Cairo has taken a step forward with the relocation and expansion of Community Health Services Inc.; a 20,000-square-foot mega-clinic opened this week on a five-acre tract near the Interstate 57 and Highway 3 intersection north of Cairo; prior to moving to its new location, Community Health was housed on the top four floors of the post office building in Cairo.

Heartland Crafts is the newest addition to downtown Cape Girardeau; the new arts, crafts and gifts shop, 5 N. Main St., is on the second level of the building housing Heartland Antique Emporium; Sharon Hahs operates the new business.

1967

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education, meeting last night, took the first step toward initiating an agreement with the city for use of public-school gymnasiums in the city's recreation program; superintendent Charles E. House has met with city officials to discuss the recreation program and suggested certain nights might be set aside for the city's use of designated school gymnasiums.

About 550 Cape Girardeau area residents see two men honored for outstanding work in agriculture and hear an hour-long program presented by a family of entertainers here; honored at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's "Area Appreciation Night" are Frank A. Milde, Cape Girardeau County farmer, and Frank V. Steck, vice president of Farmers and Merchants Bank; presenting the program is the Browning family of Shawnee Mission, Kansas.