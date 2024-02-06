Out of the past: Oct. 1

Schnucks Markets Inc. launches its Home Shopping Club in Cape Girardeau, the area's first Internet online grocery service; the service allows customers to select and arrange for direct home delivery of more than 15,000 products available at the grocery store, 19 S. Kingshighway.
He's only moving around the corner, but Bobby Banfield's new home could be the start of a whole new life; Banfield, the caretaker at Old Lorimier Cemetery who was shot in the face in a July 3 robbery at the cemetery, is the latest Cape Girardeau resident relocated through the city's flood buyout program; he is moving up the hill from his old home at 414 Third St. to 1209 N. Spanish St.
The 101st anniversary of the Fruitland United Methodist Church is observed, with the Rev. Jeff March of Cape Girardeau, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau-Farmington District of the United Methodist Church, delivering the morning address; a memorial service is conducted by Mrs. Fred McDowell; following a basket dinner, the Rev. Alfred H. Daniel of Cape Girardeau, pastor, gives the history of the church.
All that remains of the log home of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Bowers and their three sons at 935 W. Cape Rock Drive are a fireplace, part of the basement wall and some steps; the house, which stood in a wooded area across a bridge from the road, is destroyed by fire early in the morning, along with most of the family's possessions.
A strike of the Cape Girardeau plant of the International Shoe Co. and others in Southeast Missouri was averted by a last-minute agreement shortly before midnight; workers will see a 3-cent hourly hike in wages at once; other increases will be granted, if the cost of living advances further.
Parking meters, a subject which has been kicked around in Cape Girardeau for some time, is back in the spotlight; the Retail Merchants Association yesterday appointed a committee -- its second in four months -- to call on the City Council Monday seeking the installation of meters; the proposal was brought out again by Arnold Roth, who said parking problems, rather than getting better, are getting worse; the real need, Roth asserted, is for adequate parking lots, and meters will furnish the lots.
Cape Girardeau Jews are commemorating Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement; the services begin at sundown and will continue to the same hour on Monday; during this time, special services are being held in the Knights of Columbus rooms, in lieu of a synagogue; all Jewish business houses in Cape Girardeau will be closed Monday.
The Rev. H.E. Roos, new pastor of the Methodist Episcopal Church at Sprigg and Independence streets, arrived last week to take up his duties here; he preaches his initial sermon, his subject being "Zion, Put on Thy Strength"; Roos is a native of Texas, a graduate of Blinn Memorial College of Brenham, Texas, and of the Central Wesleyan College in Warrenton, Missouri.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.