Out of the past: Oct. 1

1997

Schnucks Markets Inc. launches its Home Shopping Club in Cape Girardeau, the area's first Internet online grocery service; the service allows customers to select and arrange for direct home delivery of more than 15,000 products available at the grocery store, 19 S. Kingshighway.

He's only moving around the corner, but Bobby Banfield's new home could be the start of a whole new life; Banfield, the caretaker at Old Lorimier Cemetery who was shot in the face in a July 3 robbery at the cemetery, is the latest Cape Girardeau resident relocated through the city's flood buyout program; he is moving up the hill from his old home at 414 Third St. to 1209 N. Spanish St.

1972

The 101st anniversary of the Fruitland United Methodist Church is observed, with the Rev. Jeff March of Cape Girardeau, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau-Farmington District of the United Methodist Church, delivering the morning address; a memorial service is conducted by Mrs. Fred McDowell; following a basket dinner, the Rev. Alfred H. Daniel of Cape Girardeau, pastor, gives the history of the church.

All that remains of the log home of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Bowers and their three sons at 935 W. Cape Rock Drive are a fireplace, part of the basement wall and some steps; the house, which stood in a wooded area across a bridge from the road, is destroyed by fire early in the morning, along with most of the family's possessions.