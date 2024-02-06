Out of the past: Oct. 1

Jackson High School hosts the 52nd annual Jackson Band Festival; 20 area marching bands parade through the streets of downtown Jackson, finishing the day's activities with a mass performance honoring the 175th anniversary of Missouri's statehood.
Millions of Americans receive a pay raise; included among the 3.7 million who get a 50-cent-an-hour increase are thousands of Missourians; the federal minimum-wage legislation, which passed Congress Aug. 2, kicks in with the first of two phases: a 90-cent increase that boosts the hourly wage from $4.25 to $4.75; the second phase, effective Sept. 1, will increase in the minimum wage to $5.15 per hour.
Another stretch of Highway 61 between Cape Girardeau and Wedekind Park will be widened to four lanes, but it will be nearly the end of the decade before the improvement becomes a reality; the Missouri Highway Commission announces it has tentatively approved development on Highway 61 to four lanes from the east end of the Interstate 55 interchange to Kingshighway, which carries Highway 61 traffic through Cape Girardeau and measures approximately two miles.
Pointing out that the number of prisoner days at the Cape Girardeau County jail has nearly doubled in the last three years, Sheriff Ivan E. McLain hails the County Court's decision to promote construction of a new jail; the court voted yesterday to delay further action leading to construction of a new county juvenile detention-court building and to "devote all efforts" toward a new county jail.
The first payment of school monies to the Cape Girardeau district for the current year amounted to $41,173.05, approximately $9,000 more than was received in the initial payment of 1945; superintendent Louis J. Schultz ascribes the increase to larger sales tax payments; the payment will be divided three ways: $36,080.62 for teachers and attendance; $3,425.17 for transportation and $1,367.26 for tuition.
Butter is fast approaching it worth in silver on the Cape Girardeau market; retailing here from 90 to 95 cents a pound, it may go to a dollar a pound in the next few days; with the ceiling off butter prices, merchants say it appears the sky is the limit; a year ago, governing ceiling prices held it down to a peak price of 59 cents per pound.
The Rev. W.L. Halberstadt, former pastor of Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, spent a few hours here yesterday; he had been down to the Methodist conference in Kennett, Missouri, and was on his way to St. Louis to preach at St. John's Church for the Rev. Ivan L. Holt; Halberstadt is secretary of a board that will build a new Methodist church plant and dormitory in Columbia, Missouri, for the university students.
T.J. Juden turns over the duties of Cape Girardeau postmaster to former Mayor H.H. Haas in the morning; both men were guests last night at a banquet given at the Idan-Ha Hotel by the employees of the post office.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.