Out of the past: Oct. 1

1996

Jackson High School hosts the 52nd annual Jackson Band Festival; 20 area marching bands parade through the streets of downtown Jackson, finishing the day's activities with a mass performance honoring the 175th anniversary of Missouri's statehood.

Millions of Americans receive a pay raise; included among the 3.7 million who get a 50-cent-an-hour increase are thousands of Missourians; the federal minimum-wage legislation, which passed Congress Aug. 2, kicks in with the first of two phases: a 90-cent increase that boosts the hourly wage from $4.25 to $4.75; the second phase, effective Sept. 1, will increase in the minimum wage to $5.15 per hour.

1971

Another stretch of Highway 61 between Cape Girardeau and Wedekind Park will be widened to four lanes, but it will be nearly the end of the decade before the improvement becomes a reality; the Missouri Highway Commission announces it has tentatively approved development on Highway 61 to four lanes from the east end of the Interstate 55 interchange to Kingshighway, which carries Highway 61 traffic through Cape Girardeau and measures approximately two miles.

Pointing out that the number of prisoner days at the Cape Girardeau County jail has nearly doubled in the last three years, Sheriff Ivan E. McLain hails the County Court's decision to promote construction of a new jail; the court voted yesterday to delay further action leading to construction of a new county juvenile detention-court building and to "devote all efforts" toward a new county jail.