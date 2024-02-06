Out of the past: Oct. 1

1995

The congregation of Christ Episcopal Church has purchased a five-acre tract northwest of Route W and Boutin Drive and plans to build a new facility; services were held at the site Sept. 17, followed by a picnic.

The congregation of Third Street United Methodist Church celebrates Worldwide Communion Day with an outdoor service at Cape County Park South; a potluck dinner follows.

1970

Open house at Cape Girardeau's new Mid-America Teen Challenge Training Center -- where young men addicted to alcohol and narcotics may receive treatment and education -- is set for Sunday afternoon; the Rev. Dumitri Turk is superintendent of the local center, located 2 1/2 miles north of the Jaycee Golf Course on Oriole Road.

Police investigation of two major cases of arson in Cape Girardeau on Aug. 21 -- at the M.E. Leming Lumber Co. and at City Sanitation Co. -- have bogged down; while people say they know who started the fires, nothing has been proven.