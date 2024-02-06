Out of the past: Oct. 1

The congregation of Christ Episcopal Church has purchased a five-acre tract northwest of Route W and Boutin Drive and plans to build a new facility; services were held at the site Sept. 17, followed by a picnic.
The congregation of Third Street United Methodist Church celebrates Worldwide Communion Day with an outdoor service at Cape County Park South; a potluck dinner follows.
Open house at Cape Girardeau's new Mid-America Teen Challenge Training Center -- where young men addicted to alcohol and narcotics may receive treatment and education -- is set for Sunday afternoon; the Rev. Dumitri Turk is superintendent of the local center, located 2 1/2 miles north of the Jaycee Golf Course on Oriole Road.
Police investigation of two major cases of arson in Cape Girardeau on Aug. 21 -- at the M.E. Leming Lumber Co. and at City Sanitation Co. -- have bogged down; while people say they know who started the fires, nothing has been proven.
Having received a War Department telegram a little more than a week ago saying their son, Pvt. Charles Shaw, had been liberated from a Japanese prison camp, good news again comes to Mr. and Mrs. James R. Shaw, Route 2, Cape Girardeau, when they receive a telegram sent directly by another son, Virgil Shaw, Navy seaman first class; like his brother, Virgil, too, was captured by the Japanese May 6, 1942, at the fall of Corregidor; he is in a hospital on Guam, where he was taken following his liberation from a camp at Fukuoka, on the southern tip of Honshu Island.
A Black field scout executive has been added to the staff of the Southeast Missouri Area Council of Boy Scouts; the new field man is Glenn T. Hamilton of Charleston, Missouri, who has been scoutmaster of a Black troop there.
The Democratic rally in Cape Girardeau next Monday will begin with the arrival of the noon Frisco train from St. Louis, which will bring Franklin D. Roosevelt and Breckenridge Long here; a reception committee and Schuchert's band will lead the Roosevelt, Democratic candidate for vice president, and Long, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, up Broadway to Courthouse Park, where the speaking will take place.
The Motor Truck Caravan touring Missouri in the interest of good roads arrived in Cape Girardeau yesterday afternoon, instead of getting here this morning as had been scheduled; camp was made on the Whitelaw lot on Middle Street, where the Navy band and soldier contingent will remain over the weekend; the party is holding meetings all over the state in support of the proposal to spend $60,000,000 improving Missouri roads.
-- Sharon K. Sanders