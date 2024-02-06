Out of the past: Oct. 1

1994

Show Me Center director David Ross has never had a worse week in promoting entertainment events; both The Pointer Sisters concert, scheduled for Tuesday, and the Kenny G concert, scheduled Oct. 13, were canceled.

Volunteers are helping the Salvation Army move into its new headquarters building at 701 Good Hope St.; the first official function at the new facility will be tomorrow morning's church service.

1969

The Jackson Community Chest Drive gets underway with a kickoff breakfast for all campaign workers; the goal for this year is $15,235; contributions will be used to support 10 agencies.

Year-round -- October through May -- Head Start classes for 40 Cape Girardeau youngsters will begin next week under the auspices of the Cape Girardeau Civic Center; Mrs. James R. Stricker and Mrs. Otto F. Dingeldein have been named teachers for the two class units, one of which will be conducted in the Civic Center Building, 1232 S. Ranney St., and the other in the basement of First Christian Church, 829 N. West End Blvd.