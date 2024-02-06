Out of the past: Oct. 1

Show Me Center director David Ross has never had a worse week in promoting entertainment events; both The Pointer Sisters concert, scheduled for Tuesday, and the Kenny G concert, scheduled Oct. 13, were canceled.
Volunteers are helping the Salvation Army move into its new headquarters building at 701 Good Hope St.; the first official function at the new facility will be tomorrow morning's church service.
The Jackson Community Chest Drive gets underway with a kickoff breakfast for all campaign workers; the goal for this year is $15,235; contributions will be used to support 10 agencies.
Year-round -- October through May -- Head Start classes for 40 Cape Girardeau youngsters will begin next week under the auspices of the Cape Girardeau Civic Center; Mrs. James R. Stricker and Mrs. Otto F. Dingeldein have been named teachers for the two class units, one of which will be conducted in the Civic Center Building, 1232 S. Ranney St., and the other in the basement of First Christian Church, 829 N. West End Blvd.
Cape Girardeau is thrilled, along with St. Louis, over that town's first American League pennant in history, Cape Girardeau baseball fans claiming it as their pennant, too; the St. Louis Browns down the New York Yankees at Sportsman's Park to claim the prize; the Browns trained in Cape Girardeau this spring and last; Mayor Raymond E. Beckman boasts: "It took Cape Girardeau just two years to do what Florida and California couldn't do in 40 years."
Vest C. Myers, dean of State College, returned home Friday evening after a seven-day lecture tour in the East; during the week, he addressed the Rotary Club at Niagara Falls, New York; the Kiwanis Club at Syracuse, New York; the student body of the state teachers' colleges at Cortland and Brockport, New York, and the Foreman's Club of Elmira, New York, an organization of 347 members and the oldest and largest of its kind in the world.
Big Elam Van Gilder, fresh from pitching in the American League, where he wound up the season, arrives in Cape Girardeau in the morning to join his wife and spend the fall and winter months at his old home; he will take the mound Sunday for the Capahas against the Perryville, Missouri, team in the championship game for Southeast Missouri.
Oscar Crites and O.L. Herrod drove out to Dutchtown on Tuesday night to attend a shooting match; they returned with the hind end of a fine porker; the shooting match was attended by a large crowd, and the shooting was close, they report.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
