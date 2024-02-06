Out of the past: Oct. 1

1993

The Southeast Missourian will become a true "daily" tomorrow, when it adds a Saturday edition, making the Missourian a seven-day-a-week newspaper.

The Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation has made another purchase offer for St. Vincent College, the historic seminary overlooking the Mississippi River south of downtown; foundation executive director David Murphy declines to release details of the new offer, other than to say the dollar amount is greater, the cost of asbestos abatement has been subtracted and "the tenor of the contract" has changed.

1968

Erection of the steel superstructure for the Charmin Paper Products Co. plant north of Trail of Tears State Park has begun, and virtually all phases of the big project are pretty well on schedule despite brief interruptions by rainfall.

Employees of the shoe factories at Cape Girardeau and Jackson are at their jobs as usual, after representatives of the International and Florsheim Shoe companies and the shoe workers unions reached an agreement last night for a new two-year contract.