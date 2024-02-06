Out of the past: Oct. 1

The Southeast Missourian will become a true "daily" tomorrow, when it adds a Saturday edition, making the Missourian a seven-day-a-week newspaper.
The Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation has made another purchase offer for St. Vincent College, the historic seminary overlooking the Mississippi River south of downtown; foundation executive director David Murphy declines to release details of the new offer, other than to say the dollar amount is greater, the cost of asbestos abatement has been subtracted and "the tenor of the contract" has changed.
Erection of the steel superstructure for the Charmin Paper Products Co. plant north of Trail of Tears State Park has begun, and virtually all phases of the big project are pretty well on schedule despite brief interruptions by rainfall.
Employees of the shoe factories at Cape Girardeau and Jackson are at their jobs as usual, after representatives of the International and Florsheim Shoe companies and the shoe workers unions reached an agreement last night for a new two-year contract.
Ruth McWilliams has resigned as child welfare officer for Cape Girardeau County; she was appointed to the office nine months ago, and in that short time made an enviable record.
During a special conference of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education yesterday, the board decided to leave to the county draft board the matter of calling teachers from the staffs of pubic schools for military service; after discussing the question of asking for deferments for instructors which the school board feels to be essential and replaced with difficulty, it was decided that in the future the whole matter will be left to the county draft board.
One hundred and forty young men stand at attention on the plaza facing the steps leading to the Normal School in the morning and take the oath of allegiance to the American flag as members of the Student Army Training Corps; in the presence of a large audience, Lt. Carey M. Young, who has been sent here to assist in the training of the boys, speaks the oath, which the new soldiers repeat.
The Missourian publishes a list of the names of all the boys of Cape Girardeau who have entered into military service; the committee in charge of the service board being erected on Broadway asks that the names be checked over carefully for errors or omissions; once approved, the names will be transferred to the board.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
