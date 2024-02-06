Out of the past: Nov. 9

1997

Members of Second Baptist Church, 428 S. Frederick St., celebrate the church's 130th anniversary with a special afternoon service; the Rev. Sylvester Morgan and members of the Traveler's Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Sikeston, Missouri, are special guests; a dinner follows the service.

MENFRO, Mo. -- An Illinois man is killed, and 25 railroad cars are derailed in the morning, when the milk tanker truck the man is driving slams into a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train in eastern Perry County; the Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the truck driver as Darrell D. Boatright, 63, of Hoffman, Illinois; neither of the train's two crew members is injured in the accident; members of the Perry County Sheriff's Department evacuate about 25 people from homes within a 3/4-mile radius of the accident because some of the train's tankers are carrying flammable liquids.

1972

Forty-two children aboard a Jackson School District bus escape injury when the bus and a car collide east of Jackson on Highway 61 in the morning; also uninjured are the bus driver, Amos Davis, 64, and the driver of the car, Donald J. Brown, 18, both of Jackson; the children remain at the accident site until a replacement bus arrives to take them to school.

A raging fire that destroyed two Cape Girardeau businesses Tuesday night apparently was caused by a faulty suspended gas heater, authorities say; fire broke out in the ceiling of Old World Imports, 39 N. Main St., some time after closing and spread to Dean's Motorola Sales and Service, 37 N. Main; the businesses are located in the same building, although a partition divides them.