Out of the past: Nov. 9

Members of Second Baptist Church, 428 S. Frederick St., celebrate the church's 130th anniversary with a special afternoon service; the Rev. Sylvester Morgan and members of the Traveler's Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Sikeston, Missouri, are special guests; a dinner follows the service.
MENFRO, Mo. -- An Illinois man is killed, and 25 railroad cars are derailed in the morning, when the milk tanker truck the man is driving slams into a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train in eastern Perry County; the Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the truck driver as Darrell D. Boatright, 63, of Hoffman, Illinois; neither of the train's two crew members is injured in the accident; members of the Perry County Sheriff's Department evacuate about 25 people from homes within a 3/4-mile radius of the accident because some of the train's tankers are carrying flammable liquids.
Forty-two children aboard a Jackson School District bus escape injury when the bus and a car collide east of Jackson on Highway 61 in the morning; also uninjured are the bus driver, Amos Davis, 64, and the driver of the car, Donald J. Brown, 18, both of Jackson; the children remain at the accident site until a replacement bus arrives to take them to school.
A raging fire that destroyed two Cape Girardeau businesses Tuesday night apparently was caused by a faulty suspended gas heater, authorities say; fire broke out in the ceiling of Old World Imports, 39 N. Main St., some time after closing and spread to Dean's Motorola Sales and Service, 37 N. Main; the businesses are located in the same building, although a partition divides them.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Lodge No. 928 of the Independent Order of the B'Nai B'Rith observe the 25th anniversary of the organization at a banquet in the evening at the Dunn Hotel in Sikeston, Missouri; David Minnen of Cape Girardeau, a past president, presides at the dinner, and Harry Lander of St. Louis is the principal speaker.
Named as acting pastor by the pulpit committee until a regular minister can be secured, the Rev. S.D. Aubuchon speaks at the morning service at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau; a solo by Ann Proffer highlights the service.
Paving on Good Hope Street, between Pacific and Sprigg streets, started yesterday, a layer of concrete being laid on the south side of the street car track; contractor Anton Haas plans to complete the south side of the street this week and start on the north side and between the car tracks next week; owing to the cold weather, it will be necessary for the concrete to "set" for a longer period, probably at least 14 days.
L.A. Schott, the Benton, Missouri, manufacturer of bee supplies, last week extracted a large quantity of honey for the apiarists of Scott County; Nick Menz of near Chaffee, Missouri, has 80 gallons of extracted honey, and Theon Grojean of near Oran, Missouri, has about 54; Schott has already extracted five tons of honey, and he expects there will be at least one more ton, as J.P. Hoffman, a big apiarist of near Oran, will have about that amount; this will make 1,000 gallons of honey.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
