Out of the past: Nov. 9

1995

Either of two blocks on the north side of Broadway would be acceptable for a new federal courthouse, says a government official involved in the site selection; the two sites are the 400 block of Broadway, which includes the Himmelberger-Harrison Building, and the 300 block of Broadway, which includes the vacant Marquette Hotel; both blocks are just north of the Federal Building, which would continue to house government offices after a courthouse is built.

Federal approval of plans to buy out property owners in flood-prone areas of Cape Girardeau and Commerce was announced yesterday, and officials expect the process to begin right away; the Federal Emergency Management Agency acted on buyout recommendations forwarded Oct. 16 by Gov. Mel Carnahan; FEMA will pay 75% of the Commerce project and 61% of the Cape Girardeau project; the state will cover the remainder.

1970

CAIRO, Ill. -- A lumberyard is demolished, a dry-cleaning establishment damaged and a young soldier is paralyzed following another violent weekend in Cairo; police report Wiley Anderson, 21, on leave from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, was cut down by gunfire Saturday night while walking in a predominantly Black section of Cairo with the Rev. Walter Garrett, rector of First Missionary Church.

U.S. Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, has joined residents of four Southeast Missouri counties -- Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, St. Francois and Madison -- in an attempt to prevent the Missouri Pacific Railroad from abandoning the 65-mile Belmont Branch; the 10th District congressman announces he has filed a protest with the Interstate Commerce Commission.