Out of the past: Nov. 9

Either of two blocks on the north side of Broadway would be acceptable for a new federal courthouse, says a government official involved in the site selection; the two sites are the 400 block of Broadway, which includes the Himmelberger-Harrison Building, and the 300 block of Broadway, which includes the vacant Marquette Hotel; both blocks are just north of the Federal Building, which would continue to house government offices after a courthouse is built.
Federal approval of plans to buy out property owners in flood-prone areas of Cape Girardeau and Commerce was announced yesterday, and officials expect the process to begin right away; the Federal Emergency Management Agency acted on buyout recommendations forwarded Oct. 16 by Gov. Mel Carnahan; FEMA will pay 75% of the Commerce project and 61% of the Cape Girardeau project; the state will cover the remainder.
CAIRO, Ill. -- A lumberyard is demolished, a dry-cleaning establishment damaged and a young soldier is paralyzed following another violent weekend in Cairo; police report Wiley Anderson, 21, on leave from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, was cut down by gunfire Saturday night while walking in a predominantly Black section of Cairo with the Rev. Walter Garrett, rector of First Missionary Church.
U.S. Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, has joined residents of four Southeast Missouri counties -- Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, St. Francois and Madison -- in an attempt to prevent the Missouri Pacific Railroad from abandoning the 65-mile Belmont Branch; the 10th District congressman announces he has filed a protest with the Interstate Commerce Commission.
Forty acres will be added to the new city park, if the proposed plan for its expansion for fair purposes is finally approved by the three interested parties: the city, the fair association and the County Court; the land being sought lies south and west of the park; a survey of the land has been completed by City Engineer John R. Walther.
Fred C. McGowan has purchased Sunny Hill Feed and Seed Store, 600 Good Hope St., and has assumed charge of it; he purchased the business from Paul Benbow, who bought the store from Mrs. Charles Blattner.
Cape Girardeau is preparing for a united observance of "Armistice Day" on Thursday; Mayor H.H. Haas has issued a proclamation asking businesses to suspend during the time of the parade; Teachers College and city schools will be closed in the afternoon; members of the American Legion posts from Cape Girardeau and Pocahontas, along with other service men of the World War, will parade through the city in uniform; Schuchert's Sixth Regiment Band will provide music for the parade.
J. Duttenhefer, years ago a resident of Cape Girardeau and now living in Seattle, Washington, is here to visit friends.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
