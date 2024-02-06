Out of the past: Nov. 9

1994

Joe Gambill captured a seat on the Cape Girardeau County Commission by a 39-vote margin, while incumbent Larry Bock won a new term by a 2,079-vote margin yesterday; Republican Gambill edged Democrat Max Stovall for the 2nd District associate commissioner position; in another hotly contested county race, Republican John Jordan claimed 53.5% of the vote to defeat Benny Hinton for county sheriff.

John Grimm beat Benjamin Lewis for Circuit Judge Division II in the 32nd District of Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties, winning Tuesday by 1,048 votes.

1969

Robert K. Poinsett, who is in his second year as dean of students at Oakland City College in Oakland City, Indiana, speaks at the morning worship service at the General Baptist Church here; Poinsett, a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau, is the son of Mrs. William F. Poinsett of Cape Girardeau.

The State College football Indians, playing at Houck Stadium in their annual Homecoming game, defeated the visiting Kirksville, Missouri, Bulldogs 24-14; the win assures the Indians at least a share in the Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference crown.