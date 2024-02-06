Out of the past: Nov. 9

Joe Gambill captured a seat on the Cape Girardeau County Commission by a 39-vote margin, while incumbent Larry Bock won a new term by a 2,079-vote margin yesterday; Republican Gambill edged Democrat Max Stovall for the 2nd District associate commissioner position; in another hotly contested county race, Republican John Jordan claimed 53.5% of the vote to defeat Benny Hinton for county sheriff.
John Grimm beat Benjamin Lewis for Circuit Judge Division II in the 32nd District of Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties, winning Tuesday by 1,048 votes.
Robert K. Poinsett, who is in his second year as dean of students at Oakland City College in Oakland City, Indiana, speaks at the morning worship service at the General Baptist Church here; Poinsett, a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau, is the son of Mrs. William F. Poinsett of Cape Girardeau.
The State College football Indians, playing at Houck Stadium in their annual Homecoming game, defeated the visiting Kirksville, Missouri, Bulldogs 24-14; the win assures the Indians at least a share in the Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference crown.
Flight Officer Joseph F. DeLassus, 34, of Cape Girardeau is missing in action in the Holland sector of the war in Europe; his mother, Mrs. M. Razor, and his wife, reside at 521 N. Middle St.
Zoe R. Leuer has sold her attractive dwelling at 936 College Hill to Mr. and Mrs. Byron F. Dormeyer, who now live on the Old Jackson Road; the brick dwelling has nine rooms and was built by Col. L.B. Houck, a nephew of Louis Houck; Leuer plans to move to New Orleans either Friday or Saturday; the Dormeyer family will move to the new location soon.
Around 148 Cape Girardeans -- 60 at St. Vincent's and 88 at St. Mary's -- will be confirmed into the Catholic Church Monday afternoon by the Rev. John J. Glennon, archbishop of the St. Louis Diocese; the occasion will be a rare one, as the archbishop hasn't been here for seven years, coming here at that time on the same mission; from here, he will go to Illmo and Fornfelt and other Southeast Missouri towns.
E.H. Lee and Carl Ford of Centralia, Illinois, are converting a vacant store room in the Cahoon Building on the corner of Spanish Street and Broadway into a "sanitary bakery"; Ford and Lee will have all their baking done in the window, and all the mixing of breads and cakes will be done where everyone can see it.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
