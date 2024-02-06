Out of the past: Nov. 9

1993

Charles I. Rankin, director of the Midwest Desegregation Assistance Center in Manhattan, Kansas, told a Cape Girardeau Board of Education meeting Monday that May Greene School isn't in compliance with the 14th Amendment; he said, "Basically, you have taken a group of citizens and gerrymandered them into a situation that makes them racially identifiable."

Central High School principal Dan Milligan's retirement has been accepted by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; Milligan, who has led the high school for six years, will leave his post at the end of the school year; he has worked in education for a total of 25 years, having served as assistant principal at Central Junior High, principal at Scott City High and basketball coach at Central High.

1968

The sharpest earthquake in at least five years rattles dishes, sends chimneys tumbling and spreads alarm throughout Cape Girardeau and a several-state area at 11:03 a.m.; the temblor, which causes no injuries, sends light fixtures dancing, visibly moves parked cars and sends a shock of fear throughout the community.

Mrs. Clifford R. Talbert Jr. is named Outstanding Young Woman of the Year in Cape Girardeau at a public afternoon tea in the lower auditorium of First Baptist Church; her nomination is sponsored by the Jaycee Wives.