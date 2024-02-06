Out of the past: Nov. 9

Charles I. Rankin, director of the Midwest Desegregation Assistance Center in Manhattan, Kansas, told a Cape Girardeau Board of Education meeting Monday that May Greene School isn't in compliance with the 14th Amendment; he said, "Basically, you have taken a group of citizens and gerrymandered them into a situation that makes them racially identifiable."
Central High School principal Dan Milligan's retirement has been accepted by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; Milligan, who has led the high school for six years, will leave his post at the end of the school year; he has worked in education for a total of 25 years, having served as assistant principal at Central Junior High, principal at Scott City High and basketball coach at Central High.
The sharpest earthquake in at least five years rattles dishes, sends chimneys tumbling and spreads alarm throughout Cape Girardeau and a several-state area at 11:03 a.m.; the temblor, which causes no injuries, sends light fixtures dancing, visibly moves parked cars and sends a shock of fear throughout the community.
Mrs. Clifford R. Talbert Jr. is named Outstanding Young Woman of the Year in Cape Girardeau at a public afternoon tea in the lower auditorium of First Baptist Church; her nomination is sponsored by the Jaycee Wives.
The bulk of the food needs for Cape Girardeau's public school cafeterias has been taken care of for the winter, with 7,920 cans packed and stored, although the larder will have to be augmented by the purchase of certain other items during the school year; the school garden was grown at a cost of $971, and the packed food cost an average of 9.3 cents per jar.
Subsidy payments for milk and butterfat production has been started in Cape Girardeau County; the payments, meant to encourage farmers to maintain or increase dairy production this winter, are made at a rate of 4 cents a pound of cream sold or 35 cents per $100 pounds of whole milk.
Girardeans, along with the rest of the world, await official word the war in Europe has ended; it is reported German Emperor William has abdicated, and Prince Maximilian, the German chancellor, will today communicate the terms of the armistice to a committee of the Reichstag party leaders.
According to a report from Jackson, there is talk of contesting the result of the Houck-Siemers contest for state legislature; by the official count, Giboney Houck defeated Fritz Siemers on Tuesday by 32 votes; but the results may be contested on the grounds the polls at Fruitland were closed too soon.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
