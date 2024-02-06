Out of the past: Nov. 9

Retired Lt. Col. Jack P. Grisham of Cape Girardeau told a crowd of about 150 people at a Veterans Day observance yesterday at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau they should do more than simply honor veterans on the holiday; he said Veterans Day should prompt Americans to examine themselves and judge whether they are true patriots who love, defend and support their country.
BENTON, Mo. -- The lifeless body of Angela Mischelle Lawless, 19, of Benton was found yesterday morning at the end of the northbound Interstate 55 offramp in Scott County; she had been shot three times in the side and head.
A Cape Girardeau Navy pilot is among 15 Americans the North Vietnamese claim they have captured after shooting down American warships recently; a North Vietnamese party newspaper states Lt. (j.g.) Earl G. Lewis Jr. was captured Oct. 24 in Hanoi; no American sources have confirmed the claim.
After four years of planning and working, Cape County Public Water Supply District No. 1 is complete and fully in use; it serves the northern section of Cape Girardeau County and the southern part of Perry County.
Work is set to begin this week on remodeling of a dwelling at 917 Normal Ave., purchased by the Southeast Missouri Baptist Foundation from Mr. and Mrs. Tellis Bridges; the building will be converted into headquarters for the foundation and will be placed in use Dec. 1, when the new term opens; the ground floor will house four large classrooms, while the Rev. S.D. Aubuchon, dean of the foundation, and his family will occupy the second floor.
The new Army airfield on U.S. 61 had its first invasion yesterday, conducted with considerable success by a force of 500 to 1,000 wild geese; geese staged a similar invasion Saturday of Lambert Field at St. Louis, interrupting the flight schedule from the field for a time.
A.L. Stocke, president of the St. Louis Oil Co., is in town for the opening of the beautiful service station on the Broadway triangle, near Broadway School; the finishing touches are being put on the plant today and it should be serving autoists tomorrow morning.
Scott Smith, a blacksmith at Sedgewickville, Missouri, is at Saint Francis Hospital suffering with a broken leg and severe scalds about his body; he was injured when gasoline, which he was working with, exploded yesterday; part of the engine broke loose and struck him on the right leg, shattering the bone above the ankle; the break is a serious one, and the leg may have to be amputated.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
