Out of the past: Nov. 9

1992

Retired Lt. Col. Jack P. Grisham of Cape Girardeau told a crowd of about 150 people at a Veterans Day observance yesterday at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau they should do more than simply honor veterans on the holiday; he said Veterans Day should prompt Americans to examine themselves and judge whether they are true patriots who love, defend and support their country.

BENTON, Mo. -- The lifeless body of Angela Mischelle Lawless, 19, of Benton was found yesterday morning at the end of the northbound Interstate 55 offramp in Scott County; she had been shot three times in the side and head.

1967

A Cape Girardeau Navy pilot is among 15 Americans the North Vietnamese claim they have captured after shooting down American warships recently; a North Vietnamese party newspaper states Lt. (j.g.) Earl G. Lewis Jr. was captured Oct. 24 in Hanoi; no American sources have confirmed the claim.

After four years of planning and working, Cape County Public Water Supply District No. 1 is complete and fully in use; it serves the northern section of Cape Girardeau County and the southern part of Perry County.