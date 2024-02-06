Out of the past: Nov. 8

1997

A circuit judge yesterday ousted Butler County Sheriff Sam Gilmore for nepotism by appointing his son-in-law a reserve officer on the sheriff's department; Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge William Syler issued the ouster ruling in a civil suit brought against Gilmore by Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Carl E. Miller II; Larry Cottrell, Butler County coroner, is acting sheriff until the Butler County Commission appoints an interim sheriff.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- On a cold, misty night in Poplar Bluff, Jackson High's boys soccer team claims its first-ever 4A district title from arch nemesis Cape Girardeau Central 3-0; the muddy field and cold conditions don't dampen the Indians' resolve to win their first district title; Nathan Windeknecht leads the way with two second-half goals as Jackson improves to 14-3-6.

1972

In a record turnout, Cape Girardeau County voters yesterday produced a Republican tidal wave in which only four Democrats with contested races were able to survive; county voters gave President Nixon 15,693 votes, 70% of the 22,119 counted for president, and in general continued the Republican trend right down the ballot.

Cape Girardeau County narrowly passed one local special issue and soundly defeated another Tuesday; county planning and zoning squeaked by with only 64 votes to spare, while a tax issue to establish a county health unit failed to get even a simple majority, much less than the needed two-thirds.