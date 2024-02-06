Out of the past: Nov. 8

A circuit judge yesterday ousted Butler County Sheriff Sam Gilmore for nepotism by appointing his son-in-law a reserve officer on the sheriff's department; Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge William Syler issued the ouster ruling in a civil suit brought against Gilmore by Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Carl E. Miller II; Larry Cottrell, Butler County coroner, is acting sheriff until the Butler County Commission appoints an interim sheriff.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- On a cold, misty night in Poplar Bluff, Jackson High's boys soccer team claims its first-ever 4A district title from arch nemesis Cape Girardeau Central 3-0; the muddy field and cold conditions don't dampen the Indians' resolve to win their first district title; Nathan Windeknecht leads the way with two second-half goals as Jackson improves to 14-3-6.
In a record turnout, Cape Girardeau County voters yesterday produced a Republican tidal wave in which only four Democrats with contested races were able to survive; county voters gave President Nixon 15,693 votes, 70% of the 22,119 counted for president, and in general continued the Republican trend right down the ballot.
Cape Girardeau County narrowly passed one local special issue and soundly defeated another Tuesday; county planning and zoning squeaked by with only 64 votes to spare, while a tax issue to establish a county health unit failed to get even a simple majority, much less than the needed two-thirds.
With the advent of cold weather, residents of Cape Girardeau are thinking about two things that are no end of concern in the event of shortages: fuel to heat dwellings and businesses and anti-freeze compounds for the radiators of automobiles; a good supply of coal is on hand, the only fly in the ointment being the availability of railroad cars to transport future loads of coal; dealers in gasoline and automotive supplies report there is a serious shortage of anti-freeze compounds.
A two-day art exhibition opens in the Missourian Building business offices in the evening and will continue tomorrow afternoon; the artwork of the newspaper, as well as the Missourian Printing & Stationery Co. and a number of local and regional artists, are on display.
Early election returns show James A. Reed, a veteran Democratic senator from Missouri, is leading R.R. Brewster, Republican, by about 55,000 votes statewide; on a county level, it appears the entire Republican ticket will be victorious, with the exception of Ollie Lorberg; he appears to have fallen to C.A. Vandivort, Democratic candidate for judge of the second district of the County Court.
Al. Brinkopf, prominent furniture dealer, has bought the old Phillipson property at the corner of Broadway and Frederick Street for $7,000; Brinkopf has plans for the property, but he has not announced them.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
