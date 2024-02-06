Out of the past: Nov. 8

City, county and school officials aren't supporting a tax increment financing district anymore, but they still want the improvements it would have provided; the Interstate 55 Corridor TIF Commission met Thursday at the County Administration Building in Jackson; members were to determine whether they wanted to continue work on a TIF district, expected to be established by mid-December; they voted to stop and divert their attention to another financing mechanism.
Jack Buck, a noted sportscaster for more than 40 years, is in Cape Girardeau to help dedicate the Missouri Wall of Fame Mural on the Mississippi River floodwall; Buck is one of 45 of the famous Missourians featured on the multi-color painting; the dedication comes more than a year after the mural was completed in October 1995.
Legislation and how to go about getting it passed is a topic of discussion before Cape Girardeau County Court as it rejects a plan to participate in the salary of a lobbyist; the hiring of a lobbyist had been proposed by the County Judges Association at its convention in October.
Proposed changes in parking and traffic regulations at State College are approved by the Student Senate; the revised regulations will now be sent to the President's Advisory Committee and on to the Board of Regents for final approval; the major proposed changes are in the student eligibility clause and places where those students with decals and limited decals may park.
The need for a new polling place in at least one of Cape Girardeau's 10 wards became apparent in Tuesday's election; most of the time, the small building at Fairground Park, voting precinct in Ward 4, was badly crowded, and not all voters could be accommodated inside the tiny structure; in recent years, the voting precinct in that ward has been located in the swimming pool building, which, while larger, doesn't afford protection against the cold; hence the move to the smaller hut, the former secretary's office.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Work will resume at the International Shoe Co. plant here Monday morning by the 600 employees, members of the C.I.O. union; the force had been idle since last Monday morning, when a dispute arose over use of speedy toe laster machines, a few of which have been installed here.
James A. Barks, city counselor, is receiving congratulations for his appointment late yesterday as mayor of Cape Girardeau; the appointment came as a climax to a series of arguments between commissioners C.E. Schuchert and Louis Wittmor since H.H. Haas tendered his resignation the latter part of September.
Having been convicted of the murder of Cape Girardeau night patrolman Willis Martin and burglary of the Taylor, Masterson and Linson Hardware Store, Luther Little was handed a sentence of 34 years and three months in the state penitentiary at Jefferson City by Judge Frank Kelly in circuit court Monday at Jackson; given a chance to speak before sentence was passed, Little declared he was innocent of the murder, that the testimony given by the witnesses was false, and that the entire affair was a "frame-up."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
