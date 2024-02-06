Out of the past: Nov. 8

1996

City, county and school officials aren't supporting a tax increment financing district anymore, but they still want the improvements it would have provided; the Interstate 55 Corridor TIF Commission met Thursday at the County Administration Building in Jackson; members were to determine whether they wanted to continue work on a TIF district, expected to be established by mid-December; they voted to stop and divert their attention to another financing mechanism.

Jack Buck, a noted sportscaster for more than 40 years, is in Cape Girardeau to help dedicate the Missouri Wall of Fame Mural on the Mississippi River floodwall; Buck is one of 45 of the famous Missourians featured on the multi-color painting; the dedication comes more than a year after the mural was completed in October 1995.

1971

Legislation and how to go about getting it passed is a topic of discussion before Cape Girardeau County Court as it rejects a plan to participate in the salary of a lobbyist; the hiring of a lobbyist had been proposed by the County Judges Association at its convention in October.

Proposed changes in parking and traffic regulations at State College are approved by the Student Senate; the revised regulations will now be sent to the President's Advisory Committee and on to the Board of Regents for final approval; the major proposed changes are in the student eligibility clause and places where those students with decals and limited decals may park.