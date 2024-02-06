Out of the past: Nov. 8

1995

A Cape Girardeau Central High School student was arrested on Monday after drug-sniffing dogs led police to her car; the 17-year-old student was charged with felonious possession of LSD, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; drug dogs have been randomly searching the high school parking lot for a couple of years, but Monday was the first time a search led to an arrest.

Some students recognize Dr. Bill Atchley, while others don't; some pass right by Southeast Missouri State University's interim president, as he sits behind a desk in a corner of the University Center lobby; others do a double take, surprised to see a university president hanging out at the UC; the 63-year-old Atchley takes it all in stride, readily talking to the students and staff members who stop to visit; Atchley says his "traveling office," an innovation he used at other universities, gives him a chance to talk to students directly and to listen to their concerns and comments.

1970

The Rev. Ron Fields, former pastor of the Willow Springs (Missouri) Missionary Baptist Church, has accepted the position of pastor of the Cape Missionary Baptist Church, Merriwether and Hanover.

Marcia Turk, daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Dumitri Turk of Cape Girardeau, has been selected to sing in the "Revivaltime" radio choir; the 40-member choir, consisting of students at Central Baptist College at Springfield, Missouri, provides special music for the official international radio broadcast service of the Assemblies of God.