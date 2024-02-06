Out of the past: Nov. 8

A Cape Girardeau Central High School student was arrested on Monday after drug-sniffing dogs led police to her car; the 17-year-old student was charged with felonious possession of LSD, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; drug dogs have been randomly searching the high school parking lot for a couple of years, but Monday was the first time a search led to an arrest.
Some students recognize Dr. Bill Atchley, while others don't; some pass right by Southeast Missouri State University's interim president, as he sits behind a desk in a corner of the University Center lobby; others do a double take, surprised to see a university president hanging out at the UC; the 63-year-old Atchley takes it all in stride, readily talking to the students and staff members who stop to visit; Atchley says his "traveling office," an innovation he used at other universities, gives him a chance to talk to students directly and to listen to their concerns and comments.
The Rev. Ron Fields, former pastor of the Willow Springs (Missouri) Missionary Baptist Church, has accepted the position of pastor of the Cape Missionary Baptist Church, Merriwether and Hanover.
Marcia Turk, daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Dumitri Turk of Cape Girardeau, has been selected to sing in the "Revivaltime" radio choir; the 40-member choir, consisting of students at Central Baptist College at Springfield, Missouri, provides special music for the official international radio broadcast service of the Assemblies of God.
Three hundred six men will be called during this month for pre-induction examinations for possible military service, the Cape County Selective Service Board announces; in the first pre-induction call of the month, 110 men went to Jefferson Barracks on Tuesday night; tonight, 18 Black men have been ordered to report.
The old country-type stove that did yeoman service during war days at the Frisco passenger station has at long last been replaced by a modern heating system, with the new heating pipes being placed in the open in the front of the interior of the building; the boiler of the heating plant went out several years ago and war conditions prevented its replacement.
The Frisco accommodation train from Chaffee, Missouri, to St. Louis makes its first run in the morning, leaving Cape Girardeau at 5:55, and hauling three coaches; this train will run daily except Sunday.
It has been estimated that the long expanse of bricked platforms on the east side of the new Frisco railroad depot and around it will cost as much for construction as the depot itself; between the passenger track and the depot on the east side runs a wide platform 582 feet long with an additional walk at its northern extremity to meet Independence Street, making its total length over 600 feet; between the passenger and main tracks is another platform of the same length.
-- Sharon K. Sanders