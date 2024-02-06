Out of the past: Nov. 8

1994

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Approximately 7 miles of highway from East Cape Girardeau to Gale and McClure, Illinois, will undergo improvements such as culvert extensions, stabilized shoulders and concrete resurfacing; a contract calling for flood repair work along Route 146 from the Mississippi River bridge east to the routes 146-3 intersection and Route 3 from north of Gale to north of McClure will be carried out over the next year.

A proposed tax-limitation amendment to the Missouri Constitution, the most hotly debated issue in the fall campaign, is soundly rejected by voters; Amendment 7, also known as Hancock II, loses by a 68% to 32% margin; but voters do agree to allow slot machines and other games of chance on Missouri riverboats, passing Amendment 6 by a close margin.

1969

Throngs of people line Broadway in the morning in ideal weather to watch a spirited parade flow eastward as a major part of the annual State College Homecoming celebration; riding in the parade is Mary Alice Robertson of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, who was crowned the 1969 Homecoming queen last night.

Two Main Street area retail outlets have arranged leases moving them to new quarters; Lester E. Pind will move his jewelry store, for 16 years at 1 N. Spanish St., to the corner of Main and Independence streets, where a new building is being constructed by Marie Kennedy of St. Louis; the jewelry store will have a space 20-by-52 feet, and another space, 60-by-52 feet, will be occupied by Elmer Hagedorn's Fabric Shop, now at 12 N. Spanish St.