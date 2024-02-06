Out of the past: Nov. 8

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Approximately 7 miles of highway from East Cape Girardeau to Gale and McClure, Illinois, will undergo improvements such as culvert extensions, stabilized shoulders and concrete resurfacing; a contract calling for flood repair work along Route 146 from the Mississippi River bridge east to the routes 146-3 intersection and Route 3 from north of Gale to north of McClure will be carried out over the next year.
A proposed tax-limitation amendment to the Missouri Constitution, the most hotly debated issue in the fall campaign, is soundly rejected by voters; Amendment 7, also known as Hancock II, loses by a 68% to 32% margin; but voters do agree to allow slot machines and other games of chance on Missouri riverboats, passing Amendment 6 by a close margin.
Throngs of people line Broadway in the morning in ideal weather to watch a spirited parade flow eastward as a major part of the annual State College Homecoming celebration; riding in the parade is Mary Alice Robertson of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, who was crowned the 1969 Homecoming queen last night.
Two Main Street area retail outlets have arranged leases moving them to new quarters; Lester E. Pind will move his jewelry store, for 16 years at 1 N. Spanish St., to the corner of Main and Independence streets, where a new building is being constructed by Marie Kennedy of St. Louis; the jewelry store will have a space 20-by-52 feet, and another space, 60-by-52 feet, will be occupied by Elmer Hagedorn's Fabric Shop, now at 12 N. Spanish St.
Republicans yesterday continued their dominance of county offices in the general election and also gave majorities of about 1,500 to GOP candidates on the national and state tickets; Gov. Forrest C. Donnell for U.S. senator carried Cape Girardeau County and led the state ticket, defeating Roy McKittrick; Republicans swept Cape Girardeau County, capturing all offices.
Neighbors of Dan Reed, a farmer of the Arbor community and manager for Godfrey White potato farm near Arbor, plan to harvest his corn crop tomorrow; Reed, 39, is in serious condition at Southeast Hospital with injuries sustained Oct. 31, when his hands were caught in a mechanical corn picker he was using; both hands were badly mangled and one has been amputated; surgeons are attempting to save the other.
John S. Medley of Whitewater and Otto Eggimann of Cape Girardeau are taking subscriptions for stock in a new bank, which, it is reported, will be opened in Haarig the first of next year.
While J. Henry Caruthers, prosecuting attorney, was attending a Masonic lodge meeting last night, a thief stole his automobile from where he had parked it on Spanish Street, near Dr. Henry Breide's office; the car hasn't been located.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
