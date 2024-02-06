Out of the past: Nov. 8

Donald L. Harrison, president of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents, has been named "Friend of the University"; the annual award is the highest honor bestowed by the University Foundation.
"Zero Tolerance," a joint investigative project by the Southeast Missourian and KFVS-TV, begins an in-depth look at illegal drug sales in the area and efforts to curtail those activities.
Destruction of some 40 buildings in South Cape Girardeau, condemned under the city's nuisance ordinance, is underway, the job being done by the city's Public Works Department; the first house on Holly Street was razed shortly after noon hour yesterday, the debris then being hauled off by the workers; the city began condemnation proceedings in the summer months upon the recommendations of its fire inspector health office and building inspector.
The State Highway Department notifies the County Court it will proceed with plans for improvement of Route DD from Pocahontas eastward approximately 5.2 miles; the road, which has been under discussion for 10 to 12 years, would initially be gravel with an asphalt surface to follow.
WILMINGTON, Calif. -- Some 25,000 shipyard workers and about 200 former residents of Cape Girardeau attended the launching yesterday of the C-1 cargo and passenger vessel named for the Missouri town; the ceremony took place at the Consolidated Steel Corp. shipyard, where Erna Thilenius Bergland, shipyard accounting employee and one-time resident of Cape Girardeau who helped name the ship, was "matron of honor."
Definite plans for a Southeast Missouri District Fair are put into motion in the evening with a reorganization of the fair board and a discussion as to the sentiment prevailing in the community and district for an exposition; of the 23 people in attendance, all favor going ahead with plans for a fair next year.
Cape Girardeau goes "hog wild" at noon with the news the Germans have given up the fight; as the news spreads through town, such a blowing of whistles and ringing of bells, honking of horns and yelling of kids has never been witnessed before; employees of the International Shoe factory, when the news reaches the North Main Street plant, abandon their benches, and hundreds of men, women, boys and girls come marching through the streets in celebration.
In a voluntary move, saloon owners notify Mayor H.H. Haas they will be closing their establishments this evening because of the great excitement prevailing in the celebration of the news of Germany's signing of the armistice.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
