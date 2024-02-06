Out of the past: Nov. 8

1993

Donald L. Harrison, president of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents, has been named "Friend of the University"; the annual award is the highest honor bestowed by the University Foundation.

"Zero Tolerance," a joint investigative project by the Southeast Missourian and KFVS-TV, begins an in-depth look at illegal drug sales in the area and efforts to curtail those activities.

1968

Destruction of some 40 buildings in South Cape Girardeau, condemned under the city's nuisance ordinance, is underway, the job being done by the city's Public Works Department; the first house on Holly Street was razed shortly after noon hour yesterday, the debris then being hauled off by the workers; the city began condemnation proceedings in the summer months upon the recommendations of its fire inspector health office and building inspector.

The State Highway Department notifies the County Court it will proceed with plans for improvement of Route DD from Pocahontas eastward approximately 5.2 miles; the road, which has been under discussion for 10 to 12 years, would initially be gravel with an asphalt surface to follow.