All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsNovember 8, 2017

Out of the past: Nov. 8

Veterans Day The Rev. Craig Lee Molitoris is the guest speaker at the Hanover Lutheran Church Mission Fest; Molitoris, a native of New York, is assistant director of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod's China Coordinating Center in Hong Kong. A new church, Big Bend Road Pentecostal Church, has opened its doors at 1000 Big Bend Road; pastor is Rick Parrish and associate pastor is James Lane...

1992

Veterans Day

The Rev. Craig Lee Molitoris is the guest speaker at the Hanover Lutheran Church Mission Fest; Molitoris, a native of New York, is assistant director of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod's China Coordinating Center in Hong Kong.

A new church, Big Bend Road Pentecostal Church, has opened its doors at 1000 Big Bend Road; pastor is Rick Parrish and associate pastor is James Lane.

1967

An avalanche of last-minute entries is threatening to bring the total entries to an all-time high in the 21st annual Missouri Art Exhibition; final figures on the number of area artists who will show work in the Nov. 18 and 19 event, and the total number of paintings to be displayed, will be announced later.

A communications network "from out of the future" has come to Cape Girardeau; the sophisticated and rather exotic electronic equipment provides means of conversing between the Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. district office here and the home office computer in New York City; the entire nighttime process is conducted through telephone lines the offices use for regular business during the daytime.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1942

Twenty Baptist preachers from various parts of the state will be at member churches of the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association during the week for special services during the observance of Church Loyalty Week; the association includes Baptist churches in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.

Members of the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion attend worship service in a body in the morning at the Christian Church, the service being in keeping with the Armistice Day theme; the Rev. Ray Swartz, pastor, speaks on "Law and Liberty."

1917

Through the efforts of the Daughters of the American Revolution, markers along the famous El Camino Real, the King's Highway, are to be placed at Kimmswick, Ste. Genevieve, Perryville, Cape Girardeau and New Madrid, Missouri; those at the former Spanish posts of Ste. Genevieve, Cape Girardeau and New Madrid also will bear bronze tablets conveying that information.

Jack Williams passes through here en route to Commerce, Missouri, from Oklahoma to join his wife for a visit; Williams, who had been in the automobile business in this city, is now engaged in the oil business in Oklahoma.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy