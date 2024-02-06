Out of the past: Nov. 8

Veterans Day
The Rev. Craig Lee Molitoris is the guest speaker at the Hanover Lutheran Church Mission Fest; Molitoris, a native of New York, is assistant director of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod's China Coordinating Center in Hong Kong.
A new church, Big Bend Road Pentecostal Church, has opened its doors at 1000 Big Bend Road; pastor is Rick Parrish and associate pastor is James Lane.
An avalanche of last-minute entries is threatening to bring the total entries to an all-time high in the 21st annual Missouri Art Exhibition; final figures on the number of area artists who will show work in the Nov. 18 and 19 event, and the total number of paintings to be displayed, will be announced later.
A communications network "from out of the future" has come to Cape Girardeau; the sophisticated and rather exotic electronic equipment provides means of conversing between the Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. district office here and the home office computer in New York City; the entire nighttime process is conducted through telephone lines the offices use for regular business during the daytime.
Twenty Baptist preachers from various parts of the state will be at member churches of the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association during the week for special services during the observance of Church Loyalty Week; the association includes Baptist churches in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.
Members of the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion attend worship service in a body in the morning at the Christian Church, the service being in keeping with the Armistice Day theme; the Rev. Ray Swartz, pastor, speaks on "Law and Liberty."
Through the efforts of the Daughters of the American Revolution, markers along the famous El Camino Real, the King's Highway, are to be placed at Kimmswick, Ste. Genevieve, Perryville, Cape Girardeau and New Madrid, Missouri; those at the former Spanish posts of Ste. Genevieve, Cape Girardeau and New Madrid also will bear bronze tablets conveying that information.
Jack Williams passes through here en route to Commerce, Missouri, from Oklahoma to join his wife for a visit; Williams, who had been in the automobile business in this city, is now engaged in the oil business in Oklahoma.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
