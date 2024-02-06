Out of the past: Nov. 8

1992

Veterans Day

The Rev. Craig Lee Molitoris is the guest speaker at the Hanover Lutheran Church Mission Fest; Molitoris, a native of New York, is assistant director of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod's China Coordinating Center in Hong Kong.

A new church, Big Bend Road Pentecostal Church, has opened its doors at 1000 Big Bend Road; pastor is Rick Parrish and associate pastor is James Lane.

1967

An avalanche of last-minute entries is threatening to bring the total entries to an all-time high in the 21st annual Missouri Art Exhibition; final figures on the number of area artists who will show work in the Nov. 18 and 19 event, and the total number of paintings to be displayed, will be announced later.

A communications network "from out of the future" has come to Cape Girardeau; the sophisticated and rather exotic electronic equipment provides means of conversing between the Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. district office here and the home office computer in New York City; the entire nighttime process is conducted through telephone lines the offices use for regular business during the daytime.