Out of the past: Nov. 7

1998

A 10-member committee has been named to study the feasibility of a new radio system that could serve all emergency response agencies in Cape Girardeau County and whether to set up centralized dispatching for all of them; the committee members were named by the Cape Girardeau County Commission.

The largest decline ever in alcohol-related traffic fatalities and an increase in drunken-driving arrests are being attributed to a new blood-alcohol-content law that went into effect last year in Illinois; last year, which was the first for Illinois' 0.08% BAC law, far surpassed expectations in life-saving and traffic- safety impact; in 1997, 587 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes in Illinois, 11.6% fewer than in the previous year; last year, when the BAC level was lowered from 0.10 to 0.08%, 47,034 motorists in Illinois were ticketed for driving under the influence, a 5.2% increase over 1996.

1973

James Godwin Scott, dynamic St. Louis painter nationally known for his brilliant watercolors, will be the guest artist for the 27th annual Missourian Art Exhibition from Nov. 17 through Dec. 1; this will be the first year the exhibition will run two weeks; it will also be the first time paintings will be displayed on the second floor of The Missourian Building rather than in the first-floor business offices.

THEBES, Ill. -- Two freight trains, both northbound, met head-on Tuesday around 4 p.m. one mile south of Thebes; the trains, a Missouri Pacific and a Chicago and Eastern Illinois, were traveling about 15 mph when they collided on a blind curve, injuring two engineers; destination for the Mo-Pac was Chester, Illinois, while the C and E was heading for West Frankfort, Illinois.