Out of the past: Nov. 7

Local preservationist Brian Driscoll says it will take a community effort to restore the old Reynolds House; Driscoll, who serves on Cape Girardeau's Historic Preservation Commission, says the city could apply for a government grant to help fund restoration of the 140-year-old brick house at 623 N. Main St., with the community providing some matching funds; Driscoll, a handful of other local preservationists and about 15 students in Southeast Missouri State University's historic-preservation program inspected the house Wednesday afternoon.
Southeast Missouri Hospital administrator James W. Wente was installed yesterday as board chairman of the Missouri Hospital Association; Wente becomes only the third chairman from Southeast Hospital in the association's 75 years; he was installed before a crowd of 1,000 people at the group's annual convention and trade show at Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach.
Before an over-capacity audience that spilled into the hallways on the second floor of the Federal Building, seven natives of foreign countries -- including two adopted children -- became citizens of the United States yesterday afternoon in a naturalization ceremony in Federal Court here; all the new citizens are residents of Southeast Missouri.
The famed United States Marine Corps Band will make its second Cape Girardeau appearance Wednesday at matinee and evening performances at the Arena Building under sponsorship of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club; the band made its first appearance here two years ago under the sponsorship of the Rotary Club.
One of Cape Girardeau's most successful deer hunters returns here with his buck, the third time in three years; Fred Campbell of Perryville Road brings in a 6-point, 190-pound buck he downed with two shots from his .44-40 rifle while hunting in the area between Sam A. Baker State Park and Piedmont, Missouri.
Cape Girardeau city employees are doing some shifting around, to make space for the ever-growing stacks of official city records; the city vault in Common Pleas Courthouse is being cleaned out to some extent by clerk Verna Lee Landis, with some papers now considered practically useless being stored in the basement of the building; space is needed badly for the city engineer's records and charts.
City officials are preparing to investigate Cape Girardeau's soft drink establishments; the city attorney was ordered by the council at a meeting Monday to take steps to amend the city ordinance, making it necessary for the proprietor of a soft drink stand to furnish bond for the proper conduct of his place, the bond to be forfeited and the license revoked if any violations of city ordinance were proved; the city attorney was also ordered to take steps to order the removal of the screens and painted windows in the former saloons and poolrooms; officials plan to have the saloons show clear windows and open-face doors; "the old swinging door, so characteristic of the saloon, is to go."
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band appears in the first of a series of concerts at the New Broadway Theatre in the evening; the 40-piece band will present short concerts weekly at the theater until the Christmas holiday season, when the organization will present a pretentious entertainment in an effort to secure money to purchase uniforms.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
