Out of the past: Nov. 7

1997

Local preservationist Brian Driscoll says it will take a community effort to restore the old Reynolds House; Driscoll, who serves on Cape Girardeau's Historic Preservation Commission, says the city could apply for a government grant to help fund restoration of the 140-year-old brick house at 623 N. Main St., with the community providing some matching funds; Driscoll, a handful of other local preservationists and about 15 students in Southeast Missouri State University's historic-preservation program inspected the house Wednesday afternoon.

Southeast Missouri Hospital administrator James W. Wente was installed yesterday as board chairman of the Missouri Hospital Association; Wente becomes only the third chairman from Southeast Hospital in the association's 75 years; he was installed before a crowd of 1,000 people at the group's annual convention and trade show at Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach.

1972

Before an over-capacity audience that spilled into the hallways on the second floor of the Federal Building, seven natives of foreign countries -- including two adopted children -- became citizens of the United States yesterday afternoon in a naturalization ceremony in Federal Court here; all the new citizens are residents of Southeast Missouri.

The famed United States Marine Corps Band will make its second Cape Girardeau appearance Wednesday at matinee and evening performances at the Arena Building under sponsorship of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club; the band made its first appearance here two years ago under the sponsorship of the Rotary Club.