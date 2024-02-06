Out of the past: Nov. 7

Nancy Mattingly, Southeast Hospital cancer program coordinator, has received the American Cancer Society's Distinguished Service Award for Missouri, the highest award presented to an individual by the Missouri Division.
Cape Girardeau's minimum property maintenance code, which is scheduled for final readings at tonight's City Council meeting, could hamper public safety officers from doing their jobs, fire chief Robert Ridgeway says; Ridgway wants the council to revise the code before giving final approval to the measure; he wants the code amended to allow police or fire officials to file complaints when they observe life- and property-threatening violations; he also wants the council to waive the five-workday waiting period to allow city inspection of properties when warranted.
Work has started on renovation of the cupola, columns and overall exterior of Common Pleas Courthouse; rotted wood and rusted metal on the cupola are being replaced prior to refinishing it in the same pattern as now, if possible; heavy glass will also be installed in the cupola windows; new columns will be placed on the east side of the courthouse, and next spring, when weather permits, the entire exterior will be painted.
A proposition of the United Front of Cairo, Illinois, to form a coalition with the Blacks of Cape Girardeau was unanimously accepted by a group of about 75 people at the People's Cafe on Good Hope Street last night; in reporting the meeting, Bobby L. Williams, director of community organization for East Missouri Community Action Inc. says the group here adopted the name of United Front of Cape Girardeau; Reginald M. Taylor was selected as spokesman for the group.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt wins election to a fourth term, although how big his victory is still in doubt, as not all the ballots have been counted nationwide; Missouri is strong for the ticket of Roosevelt and native son Harry Truman.
Weir M. Barcus, for the past two years executive secretary-manager of the Valparaiso, Indiana, Chamber of Commerce, has accepted the post of secretary-manager of the Cape Girardeau chamber; he will assume his new duties here Jan. 1.
The coal situation has nothing on the sugar shortage; both Wielpuetz and Bauer Brothers bakeries say unless they receive some sugar in the next few days, they will have to close down their cake departments.
Work on the Martin Lorberg building on South Sprigg Street is progressing nicely, the bricklayers having nearly completed the first story; contractor Adam Halter hopes to get the building under roof before severe weather sets in.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.