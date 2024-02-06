Out of the past: Nov. 7

1994

Nancy Mattingly, Southeast Hospital cancer program coordinator, has received the American Cancer Society's Distinguished Service Award for Missouri, the highest award presented to an individual by the Missouri Division.

Cape Girardeau's minimum property maintenance code, which is scheduled for final readings at tonight's City Council meeting, could hamper public safety officers from doing their jobs, fire chief Robert Ridgeway says; Ridgway wants the council to revise the code before giving final approval to the measure; he wants the code amended to allow police or fire officials to file complaints when they observe life- and property-threatening violations; he also wants the council to waive the five-workday waiting period to allow city inspection of properties when warranted.

1969

Work has started on renovation of the cupola, columns and overall exterior of Common Pleas Courthouse; rotted wood and rusted metal on the cupola are being replaced prior to refinishing it in the same pattern as now, if possible; heavy glass will also be installed in the cupola windows; new columns will be placed on the east side of the courthouse, and next spring, when weather permits, the entire exterior will be painted.

A proposition of the United Front of Cairo, Illinois, to form a coalition with the Blacks of Cape Girardeau was unanimously accepted by a group of about 75 people at the People's Cafe on Good Hope Street last night; in reporting the meeting, Bobby L. Williams, director of community organization for East Missouri Community Action Inc. says the group here adopted the name of United Front of Cape Girardeau; Reginald M. Taylor was selected as spokesman for the group.