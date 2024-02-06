Out of the past: Nov. 7

1993

The Alpha Xi Delta sorority and Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity took first place yesterday in the annual float competition, part of Southeast Missouri State University's Homecoming parade.

Downtown Cape Girardeau has been buzzing with rumors of real estate deals to be made and businesses that have been saved because Cape Girardeau voters Tuesday approved riverboat gambling; gambling opponents, meanwhile, are trying to decide whether to continue the fight or focus on influencing what type of gaming operation comes to the city.

1968

Mayor A. Robert Pierce Jr., who won a seat in the state House of Representatives in Tuesday's election, says the decision as to when he will resign from his city office will be left up to the city council.

The public will have the opportunity to tour the re-made Kent Library building at State College on Nov. 17; the Sunday event will mark brief re-dedication ceremonies for the library, which recently was expanded more than five times its original size; guest speaker will be Virginia Young of Columbus, Missouri, immediate past president of the Missouri Library Association and a nationally-recognized librarian.