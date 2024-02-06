Out of the past: Nov. 7

The Alpha Xi Delta sorority and Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity took first place yesterday in the annual float competition, part of Southeast Missouri State University's Homecoming parade.
Downtown Cape Girardeau has been buzzing with rumors of real estate deals to be made and businesses that have been saved because Cape Girardeau voters Tuesday approved riverboat gambling; gambling opponents, meanwhile, are trying to decide whether to continue the fight or focus on influencing what type of gaming operation comes to the city.
Mayor A. Robert Pierce Jr., who won a seat in the state House of Representatives in Tuesday's election, says the decision as to when he will resign from his city office will be left up to the city council.
The public will have the opportunity to tour the re-made Kent Library building at State College on Nov. 17; the Sunday event will mark brief re-dedication ceremonies for the library, which recently was expanded more than five times its original size; guest speaker will be Virginia Young of Columbus, Missouri, immediate past president of the Missouri Library Association and a nationally-recognized librarian.
The Rev. John Dowdy of Kansas City is the speaker at the evening service at Red Star Baptist Church; he is assistant secretary of missions for the Missouri Baptist General Association.
"Lest We Forget" is the theme of the morning service at Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau, when the congregation in music, poetry and prayer take cognizance of Armistice Day.
A banner headline on page one of the Southeast Missourian declares, "HUNS QUIT!"; United Press reports from Paris say, "The greatest war of all time came to an end this afternoon at 2 o'clock (Paris time). The Allies and Germany signed the armistice three hours earlier."
The Spanish influenza epidemic in Cape Girardeau continues to grow worse, there being 19 new cases reported up to 1 p.m.; conditions at the Student Army Training Corps barracks are gradually becoming worse as well, where a strict quarantine has been placed on the building; Leming Hall is also been placed under quarantine, after three new cases of influenza break out.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
