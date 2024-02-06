Out of the past: Nov. 6

Richard "Rick" Murray, director of the Division of Inspection Services for the City of Cape Girardeau since 1993, has accepted a similar position at Fulton, Missouri; Murray will become planning and protective services director there Dec. 1.
A new approach to conservation education -- a conservation campus in Cape Girardeau County North Park -- is authorized by the Missouri Conservation Commission; meeting in St. Joseph, Missouri, the commission gives the go ahead to the $4.7 million project, which will include construction of a 19,000-square-foot nature center.
The Cape Girardeau County Court revealed yesterday that tentative plans for the new county law enforcement complex call for a building of about 18,620 square feet at a cost of approximately $735,472.14; the court, Circuit Judge Stanley A. Grimm, Magistrate Jerry S. Estes and Sheriff Ivan E. McLain have tentatively accepted from architect Thomas E. Phillips a proposed space allocation and budget for construction of the building; a location of the structure hasn't been decided.
Parking at Southeast Missouri State University is a big problem; that became apparent earlier this semester when the university's traffic office revealed that approximately 700 more cars are registered to dormitory students, commuters and students living off-campus than the university has parking spaces; this number, which has since been revised to about 380, spurred action by the Student Senate to alleviate the problem.
Added impetus is given the local Girl Scout finance drive when word is received that Katherine Huntington, who has been a local executive for the Springfield, Missouri, Girl Scouts, has accepted the position of area executive for the Otahki Area Girl Scouts, with headquarters in Cape Girardeau; funds from her salary, pro rated among Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Perryville, Missouri, must come from the finance drive now underway.
Two teenage joy riders picked the wrong car to steal; two Cape Girardeau youths stole a Packard coupe owned by chief of police William A. Mills on Friday night, from where his wife had left it parked in front of their residence, 445 Jefferson Ave.; the boys were apprehended at Kennett, Missouri, about 9 last night.
Charles Brandon Booth, grandson of the late Gen. William Booth, founder of the Salvation Army, is in Cape Girardeau and will deliver five speeches here tomorrow; for the past 19 years he has been making a deep study of prison and crime conditions throughout the nation and is recognized as one of the leading American authorities on the crime question; when asked about the nationwide crime wave, Booth is quick to answer: "There is no crime wave. This so called crime wave is actually a crime growth, so slow and so insidious, that only in recent months has the press of the nation actually awakened to its existence..."
The total cost of the paving of the space between the street car rails on Broadway, between Main and Lorimier streets and Middle to Pacific streets, was $3,531.60, according to a final report filed by the engineering department with the City Council; the council accepts the work of the contractor, F.W. Keller, and tax bills will be issued to pay for the project.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
