Out of the past: Nov. 6

1998

Richard "Rick" Murray, director of the Division of Inspection Services for the City of Cape Girardeau since 1993, has accepted a similar position at Fulton, Missouri; Murray will become planning and protective services director there Dec. 1.

A new approach to conservation education -- a conservation campus in Cape Girardeau County North Park -- is authorized by the Missouri Conservation Commission; meeting in St. Joseph, Missouri, the commission gives the go ahead to the $4.7 million project, which will include construction of a 19,000-square-foot nature center.

1973

The Cape Girardeau County Court revealed yesterday that tentative plans for the new county law enforcement complex call for a building of about 18,620 square feet at a cost of approximately $735,472.14; the court, Circuit Judge Stanley A. Grimm, Magistrate Jerry S. Estes and Sheriff Ivan E. McLain have tentatively accepted from architect Thomas E. Phillips a proposed space allocation and budget for construction of the building; a location of the structure hasn't been decided.

Parking at Southeast Missouri State University is a big problem; that became apparent earlier this semester when the university's traffic office revealed that approximately 700 more cars are registered to dormitory students, commuters and students living off-campus than the university has parking spaces; this number, which has since been revised to about 380, spurred action by the Student Senate to alleviate the problem.