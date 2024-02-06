Out of the past: Nov. 6

1997

Four candidates filed for seats on the Cape Girardeau City Council Wednesday, and the first ward race developed for the April 7 election; in Ward 1, incumbent James "J.J." Williamson, 45, filed for office; he will face Frank Stoffregen, 43; Mayor Al Spradling III, 49, filed for a second term as mayor; and in Ward 6, incumbent Richard "Butch" Eggimann, 69, filed for re-election; three others have taken out nominating petitions.

Southeast Missouri State University hopes its latest efforts to create a mascot will take wing; acting at the direction of university president Dr. Dale Nitzschke, the school's mascot committee is taking a hard look at making the eagle Southeast's mascot; the university hasn't had a mascot for a number of years; Nitzschke appointed the mascot committee last year at the request of student leaders, who said a mascot might improve school spirit.

1972

Voters of Cape Girardeau County and other Southeast Missouri counties are expected to turn out in large numbers tomorrow to ballot in a general election for president on down through candidates to fill offices on the state and county levels; weather is expected to play an important factor in the size of the turnout, with showers or thunderstorms predicted through much of the day.

Downstairs light fixtures were installed Saturday in the Glenn House, 325 S. Spanish St., in anticipation of the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau's first meeting inside the historic home to be held soon; Tom Gerhardt, an active association member and antique buff, searched the area for authentic light fixtures; these he rewired, polished and cleaned, and has installed them in the old home.