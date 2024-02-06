Out of the past: Nov. 6

Four candidates filed for seats on the Cape Girardeau City Council Wednesday, and the first ward race developed for the April 7 election; in Ward 1, incumbent James "J.J." Williamson, 45, filed for office; he will face Frank Stoffregen, 43; Mayor Al Spradling III, 49, filed for a second term as mayor; and in Ward 6, incumbent Richard "Butch" Eggimann, 69, filed for re-election; three others have taken out nominating petitions.
Southeast Missouri State University hopes its latest efforts to create a mascot will take wing; acting at the direction of university president Dr. Dale Nitzschke, the school's mascot committee is taking a hard look at making the eagle Southeast's mascot; the university hasn't had a mascot for a number of years; Nitzschke appointed the mascot committee last year at the request of student leaders, who said a mascot might improve school spirit.
Voters of Cape Girardeau County and other Southeast Missouri counties are expected to turn out in large numbers tomorrow to ballot in a general election for president on down through candidates to fill offices on the state and county levels; weather is expected to play an important factor in the size of the turnout, with showers or thunderstorms predicted through much of the day.
Downstairs light fixtures were installed Saturday in the Glenn House, 325 S. Spanish St., in anticipation of the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau's first meeting inside the historic home to be held soon; Tom Gerhardt, an active association member and antique buff, searched the area for authentic light fixtures; these he rewired, polished and cleaned, and has installed them in the old home.
Carl Crader, 13, son of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Crader of Lutesville, Missouri, is in serious condition at Southeast Hospital with injuries sustained in a fall during basketball practice four days ago at the high school at Lutesville, where he is a freshman; X-rays reveal he suffered a fractured skull, a broken right wrist and severe body bruises, when he fell about 3 1/2 feet from the gymnasium stage to the floor, landing on his head and shoulders, while attempting to dislodge a ball from the basketball net.
Harlan J. Mueller of St. Louis and formerly of Perry County, Missouri, has purchased the Broadway Variety Store, 437 Broadway, from Marvin E. Lear, who has operated it the past two years; Mr. and Mrs. Mueller, and 13-month-old son John, are making their home with Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Haertling, 146 S. West End Blvd.; a Navy veteran, Mueller was employed by McDonnell Aircraft Corp. prior to coming here.
Fair and cool weather tomorrow is expected to send hundreds of voters in Cape Girardeau County to the polls, along with thousands of others in the state, for the regular off-year elections; voters will ballot upon the selection of a U.S. Senator, a state superintendent of schools, three judges of the Missouri Supreme Court, 16 members of Congress, 17 members of the Missouri Senate, 150 members of the House of Representatives, circuit judges and important county officials; in addition, there are three constitutional amendments, 14 referendum measures and two initiative proposals.
Walter D. Black is the new owner of the Idan-Ha Hotel buildings and the Flentge and Vasterling buildings at Broadway and Fountain Street, the final details of the purchase of the property from George McBride being settled this morning; Black says that, soon after the new year, he will extend the Flentge building, which stands at the corner, to a height of five stories to correspond with the new section of the hotel, thereby adding more than 40 rooms to the hostelry.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
