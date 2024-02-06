Out of the past: Nov. 6

With 86% of the Cape Girardeau precincts reporting, it was clear the city scored a win with its water system bond issue yesterday; the city asked voters to approve the sale of $26.5 million in bonds to increase water treatment capacity; the bonds will be financed by a new quarter-cent sales tax voters also approved.
In the race for Missouri's 27th Senatorial District, incumbent Peter Kinder says voters responded to his message of "common-sense conservatism"; he won over challenger Rick Althaus Tuesday, 40,412 to 22,999; Kinder, a Cape Girardeau Republican, was seeking re-election to a second term in the Senate.
Cold temperatures and rain mixed with sleet and snow fail to dampen the spirits of a group of young people who leave Capaha Park in the morning on a day-long "walkathon"; sponsored by the Youth Association for Retarded Children, the group hikes through the city to raise at least $500 for association projects; the dismal weather curtails the numbers expected, but about 30 hardy Girardeans turn out for what is billed as the first walkathon held here.
Construction began this week on an 11,200-square foot building in the 600 block of South Kingshighway to house Kingsway Skateland; the structure is being built by the owner, Cape Farm and Home Supply, and is adjacent on the north to the firm's recently completed retail outlet feature farm and home supplies.
More time will be required to complete the two tile murals to adorn the Lorimier Street side of The Missourian Building; it was found, when a special tile setter for Mosaic Tile Co., of Zanesville, Ohio, installed the murals last week that several of the tiles did not meet with the publishers' approval; the tiles will be sent back to the factory and replacements created; until the new tiles arrive, the murals have been boxed in by the J.W. Gerhardt company, so they can't bee seen.
Repeating victories of two and four years ago, Republicans yesterday swept back into office all their candidates in Cape Girardeau County and gave a thumping majority to Sen.-elect James Kem in his race with Sen. Frank Briggs, the Democrat.
The 100th anniversary of the founding of the Domestic and Foreign Missionary Society is observed at the morning worship service at Christ Episcopal Church; the church initiates a fellowship supper in the evening, which will be served each Sunday evening at the parish house; a nominal charge of 25 cents will be asked of guests.
Continuing his evangelistic meetings, the Rev. Burke Culpepper preaches three sermons at Centenary Methodist Church; the divinity of Christ is the subject of the morning sermon; his afternoon sermon is for men only, and he asks those in attendance to endorse his campaign for a cleaner life in Cape Girardeau.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
