Out of the past: Nov. 6

1996

With 86% of the Cape Girardeau precincts reporting, it was clear the city scored a win with its water system bond issue yesterday; the city asked voters to approve the sale of $26.5 million in bonds to increase water treatment capacity; the bonds will be financed by a new quarter-cent sales tax voters also approved.

In the race for Missouri's 27th Senatorial District, incumbent Peter Kinder says voters responded to his message of "common-sense conservatism"; he won over challenger Rick Althaus Tuesday, 40,412 to 22,999; Kinder, a Cape Girardeau Republican, was seeking re-election to a second term in the Senate.

1971

Cold temperatures and rain mixed with sleet and snow fail to dampen the spirits of a group of young people who leave Capaha Park in the morning on a day-long "walkathon"; sponsored by the Youth Association for Retarded Children, the group hikes through the city to raise at least $500 for association projects; the dismal weather curtails the numbers expected, but about 30 hardy Girardeans turn out for what is billed as the first walkathon held here.

Construction began this week on an 11,200-square foot building in the 600 block of South Kingshighway to house Kingsway Skateland; the structure is being built by the owner, Cape Farm and Home Supply, and is adjacent on the north to the firm's recently completed retail outlet feature farm and home supplies.