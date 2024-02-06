Out of the past: Nov. 6

1995

The Cape Woods Conservation Area is a 37-acre, state-owned tract of bottom-land forest and grass that borders Osage Park; surrounded by ever-expanding urban growth, the area is home to deer, turkey and other wildlife; the city of Cape Girardeau plans to improve this pocket of nature so it will be accessible to the public.

County Clerk Rodney Miller said he isn't expecting a huge voter turnout on Tuesday; but the issue voters decide will have a huge affect on library patrons, no matter how the vote goes; about 18,000 Cape Girardeau County voters in the Jackson Public Library District and the Riverside Regional Library District will be eligible to vote; they will decide whether or not to increase their taxes to pay for a $1.5 million combined library in Jackson City Park.

1970

Two Cape Girardeau physicians and their wives escape injury when their small aircraft is forced to land in a cornfield about two miles west of Highway 133 near Linn, Missouri; passengers in the single-engine Cessna 205 are the pilot, Dr. W.A. Williams, and his wife and Dr. and Mrs. George E. Magaletta; the foursome was en route from Cape Girardeau to South Dakota.

A chrome-plated, five-handled shovel was used yesterday to break ground for the new Hardware Wholesalers Inc. building on the Greater Cape Girardeau Industrial Corp. tract north of the airport; handling the shovel were Chamber of Commerce executive vice president Allen Robinson, Mayor Howard C. Tooke, director of the Missouri Division of Industrial Development Henry Maddox, HWI founder A.H. Gerberding and HWI president Robert Hine.