Out of the past: Nov. 6

The Cape Woods Conservation Area is a 37-acre, state-owned tract of bottom-land forest and grass that borders Osage Park; surrounded by ever-expanding urban growth, the area is home to deer, turkey and other wildlife; the city of Cape Girardeau plans to improve this pocket of nature so it will be accessible to the public.
County Clerk Rodney Miller said he isn't expecting a huge voter turnout on Tuesday; but the issue voters decide will have a huge affect on library patrons, no matter how the vote goes; about 18,000 Cape Girardeau County voters in the Jackson Public Library District and the Riverside Regional Library District will be eligible to vote; they will decide whether or not to increase their taxes to pay for a $1.5 million combined library in Jackson City Park.
Two Cape Girardeau physicians and their wives escape injury when their small aircraft is forced to land in a cornfield about two miles west of Highway 133 near Linn, Missouri; passengers in the single-engine Cessna 205 are the pilot, Dr. W.A. Williams, and his wife and Dr. and Mrs. George E. Magaletta; the foursome was en route from Cape Girardeau to South Dakota.
A chrome-plated, five-handled shovel was used yesterday to break ground for the new Hardware Wholesalers Inc. building on the Greater Cape Girardeau Industrial Corp. tract north of the airport; handling the shovel were Chamber of Commerce executive vice president Allen Robinson, Mayor Howard C. Tooke, director of the Missouri Division of Industrial Development Henry Maddox, HWI founder A.H. Gerberding and HWI president Robert Hine.
An opinion is received by the Court Clerk in St. Louis at noon from the U.S. Court of Appeals in Minneapolis, decreeing the government has no right whatever to take the Common Pleas Courthouse Park for a site for a new government building; in court circles it is said this ends the post office litigation over the Common Pleas site.
Helen Stephens of St. Louis, former Olympic track champion, has been employed by Dorsa Dresses as recreational director for the firm; Stephens will be here tomorrow in connection with her new duties and will discuss some recreational projects with employees of the local plant; she will also supervise employees' recreation programs at St. Louis and Jackson.
The first sale of a fine Guernsey cow from this district to an outsider is reported by Sam Carter, who says he sold one of his heifers to J.A. Schaefer of Jonesboro, Illinois, for $475; this heifer is one of the imported calf club; about a year ago, 45 calves were brought here direct from the island of Guernsey, the calves ranging from 3 to 6 months of age; they were sold to local dairymen for $156 each.
What name will be the symbol for the Cape Girardeau Central High School's gridiron team? The campaign to pick a real live name that will be used as a symbol for school spirit goes on, and suggestions by the students will be reviewed at Tuesday's assembly.
-- Sharon K. Sanders