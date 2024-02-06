Out of the past: Nov. 6

1994

The Rev. Don Covington was recently certified as a rural chaplain in the United Methodist Church, a form of Christian ministry concerned with the needs of rural and small-town America; he is associate pastor of New McKendree United Methodist Church.

Unruly winds walloped Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois on Saturday, accompanied by heavy rains; nearly 5 inches of rain fell on the Cape Girardeau area between midnight Thursday and 6 p.m. Saturday; on Saturday, the rain was matched with strong wind gusts of nearly 40 mph and sustained winds of 30 mph at the regional airport.

1969

There will be a great deal of reminiscing among State College alumni this weekend, who will converge on Cape Girardeau for the college's annual Homecoming; in line with the event, a group of Student Army Training Corps members, who attended the school in 1919, will gather here; 22 of the original 136 members who trained here during the fading days of World War I have indicated they will attend Homecoming events Saturday.

Better housing for low-income families and improvements in the overall living conditions of blacks in Cape Girardeau -- including representation on municipal departments and bodies -- were among proposals submitted to the City Council last night; Richard E. Snider, on behalf of the Cape Girardeau Housing Authority, told the council the city has long neglected its responsibility to provide adequate housing for low-income families.