Out of the past: Nov. 6

The Rev. Don Covington was recently certified as a rural chaplain in the United Methodist Church, a form of Christian ministry concerned with the needs of rural and small-town America; he is associate pastor of New McKendree United Methodist Church.
Unruly winds walloped Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois on Saturday, accompanied by heavy rains; nearly 5 inches of rain fell on the Cape Girardeau area between midnight Thursday and 6 p.m. Saturday; on Saturday, the rain was matched with strong wind gusts of nearly 40 mph and sustained winds of 30 mph at the regional airport.
There will be a great deal of reminiscing among State College alumni this weekend, who will converge on Cape Girardeau for the college's annual Homecoming; in line with the event, a group of Student Army Training Corps members, who attended the school in 1919, will gather here; 22 of the original 136 members who trained here during the fading days of World War I have indicated they will attend Homecoming events Saturday.
Better housing for low-income families and improvements in the overall living conditions of blacks in Cape Girardeau -- including representation on municipal departments and bodies -- were among proposals submitted to the City Council last night; Richard E. Snider, on behalf of the Cape Girardeau Housing Authority, told the council the city has long neglected its responsibility to provide adequate housing for low-income families.
With fairly heavy balloting expected, Cape Girardeau County voters will go to the polls tomorrow to participate in the presidential election, with New York Gov. Thomas E. Dewey seeking to unseat President Franklin D. Roosevelt; county voters will also ballot in state contests and will pick a set of county officers.
Bids on a proposal to sell the site and building formerly occupied by the Methodist Church of Delta, an inactive congregation, will be received by a committee Nov. 20; the site is a fairly large lot near the high school, and the church building, erected 16 years ago, is a tile structure, the interior of which was never fully completed.
S.P. Siebert, the Selz shoe dealer on Main Street, buys the building he occupies from Joseph Jaeger; as soon as the weather permits, he will make extensive improvements.
James W. and Roy B. Cronan are in Cape Girardeau to make arrangements to move here and to engage in the implement business; Roy B. Cronan has rented the Giboney house on West William Street and will move his family here from Memphis, Tennessee; James W. Cronan will move here from Portageville, Missouri.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
