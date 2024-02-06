Out of the past: Nov. 6

1993

A new, 72,000-square-foot federal courthouse is planned for Cape Girardeau, along with renovations to the existing Federal Building; the 1994 federal budget approved by Congress includes $3.9 million for site acquisition and design of a courthouse, along with $1.7 million for design and renovation of the Federal Building at 339 Broadway.

A 240-page pictorial history book -- "Images of the Past in the City of Roses" -- has been published by the Southeast Missourian; the book contains about 600 photographs of Cape Girardeau, as well as about 70 articles about the city's past; newspaper staff members wrote and edited the book, and it was printed by Concord Printing Services.

1968

Cape Girardeau Mayor A. Robert Pierce Jr., Republican, took a seat in the Missouri House away from the Democrats yesterday by defeating W.F. McKee, 6,112 to 4,294; Pierce will replace Earl S. Macky, who didn't seek re-election to the office this year.

As one of 450 prominent Jewish leaders from 75 communities in the United States, Jake Pollack of Cape Girardeau is touring Israel on a fact-finding mission sponsored by the United Jewish Appeal; concern for Israel's national security and humanitarian needs is at the root of the UJA study mission.