Out of the past: Nov. 6

A new, 72,000-square-foot federal courthouse is planned for Cape Girardeau, along with renovations to the existing Federal Building; the 1994 federal budget approved by Congress includes $3.9 million for site acquisition and design of a courthouse, along with $1.7 million for design and renovation of the Federal Building at 339 Broadway.
A 240-page pictorial history book -- "Images of the Past in the City of Roses" -- has been published by the Southeast Missourian; the book contains about 600 photographs of Cape Girardeau, as well as about 70 articles about the city's past; newspaper staff members wrote and edited the book, and it was printed by Concord Printing Services.
Cape Girardeau Mayor A. Robert Pierce Jr., Republican, took a seat in the Missouri House away from the Democrats yesterday by defeating W.F. McKee, 6,112 to 4,294; Pierce will replace Earl S. Macky, who didn't seek re-election to the office this year.
As one of 450 prominent Jewish leaders from 75 communities in the United States, Jake Pollack of Cape Girardeau is touring Israel on a fact-finding mission sponsored by the United Jewish Appeal; concern for Israel's national security and humanitarian needs is at the root of the UJA study mission.
Mr. and Mrs. Ben A. Borgard of Cape Girardeau received a message from the War Department yesterday saying their son, 2nd Lt. Fred G. Borgard, 25, is missing in the North Africa-Italian theater of war; he is a pilot and has been flying four-motored bombers.
A campaign to be conducted throughout Southeast Missouri to raise funds to provide a new postwar building for the Southeast Missouri Baptist Foundation has been authorized by the board of trustees and the board of control of the foundation; the foundation owns property on Normal Avenue, which was purchased a year ago, and the debt on it was recently liquidated.
There were a total of 18 new cases of Spanish influenza reported yesterday in Cape Girardeau, seven of the cases being members of the Student Army Training Corps at the Normal School; there was also one of the SATC men who developed pneumonia during the day.
Clark Adam Joerns, a member of Company L of the old Sixth Missouri Regiment, afterward consolidated with other Missouri and Kansas troops into the 140th Regiment, was killed in battle Sept. 18, according to a telegram received by his sister, Mrs. Joe Headrick of Jackson; Joerns was 24 years old; he leaves a mother and two sisters living in St. Louis; a brother, Maple Joerns, in France; and his sister in Jackson.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
