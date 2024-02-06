Out of the past: Nov. 6

1992

The city of Cape Girardeau this week welcomed four new police officers on staff and hope to hire more next year; new to the force are Brian W. Ritter, 23, Kelly B. Kenser, 25, Arthur L. Hammonds, 34, and Eddie Webb Jr., 24.

It might be a long time before Randy Holder, a student engineer trainee for the Burlington Northern Railroad, can look from a locomotive at a waving pedestrian without feeling uneasy; Holder, 31, of Scott City was nearly killed July 11 when someone hurled a piece of mortar through the open cab window of his locomotive as it was traveling through the Bootheel at nearly 50 mph; the rock struck him on the right side of the face, severing an artery and causing severe damage to his teeth and jaw.

1967

Federal District Court opens in Cape Girardeau, but the agenda is light as civil cases set for hearing this week have been settled out of court; naturalization ceremonies for six new citizens of the United States is the main item of business; those taking the oath of citizenship are Heidemarie C. Boettcher of Altenburg, Missouri, Barbara Sei Low of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Mrs. Marga M. Martin and Mrs. Edeltraud K. Kraut, both of Birch Tree, Missouri, Delores I. Burton of Steele, Missouri, and Rose Noelle France Emery of Cape Girardeau.

Fifty years of humanitarian service by the Cape Girardeau County Chapter of the American Red Cross are cited by Jerry Smith, Red Cross field representative, when he presents a certificate marking the golden anniversary of the chapter to chairman Stanley Popp.