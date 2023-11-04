Out of the past: Nov. 5

1998

More than 80% of respondents to a recent survey support the creation of a Lutheran high school in Southeast Missouri; members from 14 regional Lutheran congregations completed the survey, circulated to judge the interest in developing and funding such a school.

The R/B River Explorer docks at Cape Girardeau in the morning; the floating hotel and touring vessel, owned by RiverBarge Excursions of New Orleans and propelled by a towboat, is one of the largest passenger boats on the inland waterways; the vessel is made up of two 295-foot barges and custom built to include a floating hotel-resort; it can carry 198 passengers.

1973

A Southeast Missouri State University sophomore is in critical condition at Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky, after a freak accident Saturday morning at the university soccer field; William Meters, 20, of South Holland, Illinois, received severe head injuries around 11 a.m., when the metal bar of a goal post at the field struck him in the head; he was swinging from the goal post when it came loose from its anchors in the ground and collapsed on him.

Mrs. Truman R. Cole Jr., was named Outstanding Young Woman for 1973 at a tea hosted yesterday afternoon by sponsor of the annual event, the Jaycee Wives.