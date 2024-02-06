Out of the past: Nov. 5

1997

Candidates for the Cape Girardeau City Council can begin filing nominating petitions for the April 7 general election today at City Hall; filing for the mayor's office and council seats in Wards 1, 2, 3 and 6 won't close until Nov. 25; races are already developing in two wards; in Ward 1, incumbent James "J.J." Williamson will seek a second four-year term and will again face Frank Stoffregen, whom he defeated in 1994 by a 15-vote margin; in Ward 3, Gerald Stevens, 329 N. Pacific, and Jay Purcell, 315 N. Pacific, are vying for a two-year unexpired term vacated by the resignation of Jack Rickard in October.

Cape Girardeau businesswoman Judith R. Wilferth has been named the 1997 Woman of Achievement by the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau; she received the honor at a ceremony yesterday at the Holiday Inn; the award is presented annually to a woman who exemplifies the ideals of Zonta in improving the legal, political, economic and professional status of women.

1972

First National Bank of Cape Girardeau plans to install next year an automated electronic teller machine available to customers around the clock; it will allow customers to make 11 types of banking transactions automatically, without assistance.

Put a wandering stray cat who is a little too curious on a hot wire, and the result is a sudden blackout; a large part of Cape Girardeau and a portion of the surrounding rural area is without electrical power in the evening, after a cat gets into the old power plant on North Main Street and crawls onto the 343 kilovolts lightning arrester; the intruding cat causes a major short circuit which knocks out electrical power about 9:25 p.m.; the blackout ranges from 10 minutes to more than four hours in various sections of city; needless to say, the feline loses all nine of his lives.