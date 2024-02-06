Out of the past: Nov. 5

1996

President Bill Clinton wins a landslide re-election and political redemption, as voters brush aside Bob Dole's challenge to his economic leadership and character; Republicans temper Clinton's triumph by holding the Senate, and GOP battle to keep the House, too.

Voters elect Independent/Republican Jo Ann Emerson to Congress, defeating Democrat Emily Firebaugh and three other candidates; she also wins a three-way race in the special election to fill the unexpired term of her late husband, Bill Emerson.

1971

The more than 100-year-old Burfordville covered bridge becomes a part of Missouri's state park system; the State Park Board at Jefferson City in the morning votes to accept the span from the State Highway Commission and include it in the Bollinger Mill State Historic Site; the park board took control of the bridge at the request of the commission, which said it didn't have funds to replace the original tin roof blown off during a severe storm in July.

State College officials are hoping the dwindling coal supply will last at least to mid-December, when the Christmas-New Year vacation begins and the campus power plant is to change over to natural gas operation; conservative use of coal, warmer than usual temperatures and the purchase of extra power from Missouri Utilities Co. have helped preserve the school's coal supply.