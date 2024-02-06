Out of the past: Nov. 5

President Bill Clinton wins a landslide re-election and political redemption, as voters brush aside Bob Dole's challenge to his economic leadership and character; Republicans temper Clinton's triumph by holding the Senate, and GOP battle to keep the House, too.
Voters elect Independent/Republican Jo Ann Emerson to Congress, defeating Democrat Emily Firebaugh and three other candidates; she also wins a three-way race in the special election to fill the unexpired term of her late husband, Bill Emerson.
The more than 100-year-old Burfordville covered bridge becomes a part of Missouri's state park system; the State Park Board at Jefferson City in the morning votes to accept the span from the State Highway Commission and include it in the Bollinger Mill State Historic Site; the park board took control of the bridge at the request of the commission, which said it didn't have funds to replace the original tin roof blown off during a severe storm in July.
State College officials are hoping the dwindling coal supply will last at least to mid-December, when the Christmas-New Year vacation begins and the campus power plant is to change over to natural gas operation; conservative use of coal, warmer than usual temperatures and the purchase of extra power from Missouri Utilities Co. have helped preserve the school's coal supply.
With no word to the contrary from the Office of Price Administration, rent control apparently is in effect in Cape Girardeau on the basis of an announcement late in October that such regulations would become effective Nov. 5; no rent higher than charged Jan. 1 can now be collected.
In cool weather, voters of Cape Girardeau County head to the polls to fill 14 county offices, ballot on their choice for two seats in Congress and express an opinion on two proposals, one of which, if approved, would merge the offices of circuit clerk and recorder.
Cape Girardeau County Deputy Sheriff Ed Frenzel last night hosted a raccoon dinner for members of the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments at the city police station; Chief of Police W.J. Segraves was the honored guest, as he is leaving on his vacation today; "Doc" Unnerstall prepared the 'coons, which were flanked with sweet potatoes and gravy and liberally dosed with red pepper.
Beginning Monday, the street cars will cut Main Street off their route, and they'll continue to pass up the venerable thoroughfare until that street gets fixed up; instead, the cars will run on Spanish Street from Independence to Broadway.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
