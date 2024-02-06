Out of the past: Nov. 5

1995

The Rev. John S. Goff is the new pastor of Cape Girardeau Church of God, 624 S. Ellis St.; his new post was effective Sept. 18; a native of North Carolina, Goff attended York College of York, Pennsylvania, and received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Lee College of Cleveland, Tennessee; for the past 28 years Goff has served churches in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

The Rev. John and Wilma Harpole are the new youth pastors and directors of Christian education at First General Baptist Church, 1812 Cape LaCroix Road; they reside in Cape Girardeau.

1970

Preliminary steps toward the proposed renovation of the second floor courthouse in Common Pleas Courthouse and the rear doors of the building off North Lorimier Street were taken by the Cape Girardeau City Council last night; the courtroom, which is use both by the council for meetings and by Common Pleas Court, is in need of painting; it also sometimes leaks when it rains.

Newly elected and reelected Cape Girardeau County officials begin making plans for new terms, while the question of how three county offices -- treasurer, coroner and superintendent of schools -- will be filled remains in doubt; the office of treasurer will be filled by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes; the office of county school superintendent, voted out in August, doesn't cease to function until next July.