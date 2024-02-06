Out of the past: Nov. 5

The Rev. John S. Goff is the new pastor of Cape Girardeau Church of God, 624 S. Ellis St.; his new post was effective Sept. 18; a native of North Carolina, Goff attended York College of York, Pennsylvania, and received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Lee College of Cleveland, Tennessee; for the past 28 years Goff has served churches in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
The Rev. John and Wilma Harpole are the new youth pastors and directors of Christian education at First General Baptist Church, 1812 Cape LaCroix Road; they reside in Cape Girardeau.
Preliminary steps toward the proposed renovation of the second floor courthouse in Common Pleas Courthouse and the rear doors of the building off North Lorimier Street were taken by the Cape Girardeau City Council last night; the courtroom, which is use both by the council for meetings and by Common Pleas Court, is in need of painting; it also sometimes leaks when it rains.
Newly elected and reelected Cape Girardeau County officials begin making plans for new terms, while the question of how three county offices -- treasurer, coroner and superintendent of schools -- will be filled remains in doubt; the office of treasurer will be filled by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes; the office of county school superintendent, voted out in August, doesn't cease to function until next July.
Missouri's three-day deer season ended Saturday afternoon, with Cape Girardeau hunters -- Jack L. Sheets, Frank Stoffregen, Fred Campbell, Lester Crites and Jake Lewis -- making five of the kills.
The Cape Girardeau City Council passes two ordinances of far-reaching effect; the first ordinance sets up a special district in the proposed downtown flood-control area; it provides for the necessary grade changes of streets, the reconstruction of these streets, installation of such changes as are necessary in the sewer system and defines the boundaries of the area; the other ordinance fixes the license fees assessed the Missouri Utilities Co, and establishes the rates paid for municipal lighting by repealing one section of the ordinance and substituting a new section calling for 2 1/2 times more whiteway illumination at a reduced cost to the city.
Postmaster T.J. Juden has been informed by the postal department that Thursday, Nov. 11, to be observed as "Armistice Day," won't be a national holiday; the order means that business at the post office will continue uninterrupted by the second anniversary of the cessation of hostilities; the question of making Armistice Day a national holiday has never been definitely decided.
Since surveyors of the U.S. Geological Survey Department have placed markers in and around Jackson, residents know just how high up in the world they have advanced; a brass plate, sunk into the stone on the steps of the county courthouse, proclaims that particular spot is just 497 feet above sea level.
-- Sharon K. Sanders