Out of the past: Nov. 5

The Missouri Department of Conservation recently got 37.38 acres of natural area and named it Cape Woods; it is being placed in its Urban Wild Acres program; the land borders Hopper Road on the south and Mount Auburn Road on the west; it lies along Cape LaCroix Creek and adjoins Osage Park on the north and east; approximately 80% of the tract is young, bottom land forest and the rest grass.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, which has been located at 601 N. Kingshighway the past 20 years, is looking for a new home; the chamber building was sold, after the group received an unsolicited offer for the building.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A Charleston, Missouri, osteopath, Dr. T.P. Fenton, has announced his company, Host Houses of America Inc., has assumed management of the Chaffee General Hospital and will begin treating patients there on Dec. 1; the hospital will be under Host Houses' management for 15 years, a period of time covering the debt service of the facility.
Four intersections within the city limits of Cape Girardeau described as hazardous are being considered for improvement by city officials and the State Highway Department: Gordonville Road at the west end of Route K; Bloomfield Road and Kingshighway; Highway 74 and Kingshighway and Broadway and Kingshighway.
Commemorating Armistice Day, the Rev. Bernard A. McIlhaney preaches on "Peace, Its Possibility and Its Price," at the Presbyterian Church in the morning.
Elmer Thompson, who resides west of Cape Girardeau on Highway 61, returns from near Van Buren, Missouri, where he killed an 8-point, 200-pound buck deer; there were several people in his hunting party, and they feasted on venison; Thompson returns home with a part of the deer and its hide; he killed the animal Friday.
For the first time in Cape Girardeau, women are to sit on the board of stewards of a church; five women -- Mrs. H.F. Moore, Mrs. George Waters, Mrs. Jeptha Riggs, Mrs. J.F. Neal and Mrs. William Bryan -- were elected to the board of stewards of Centenary Methodist Church Tuesday at the meeting of the Women's Missionary Society.
Mayor H.H. Haas says he has been advised four railroad car loads of coal will arrive in Cape Girardeau shortly to relieve the coal famine here; city coal dealers report their supplies are exhausted; it is believed the coal will get here tonight or tomorrow.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
