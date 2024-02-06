Out of the past: Nov. 5

1994

The Missouri Department of Conservation recently got 37.38 acres of natural area and named it Cape Woods; it is being placed in its Urban Wild Acres program; the land borders Hopper Road on the south and Mount Auburn Road on the west; it lies along Cape LaCroix Creek and adjoins Osage Park on the north and east; approximately 80% of the tract is young, bottom land forest and the rest grass.

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, which has been located at 601 N. Kingshighway the past 20 years, is looking for a new home; the chamber building was sold, after the group received an unsolicited offer for the building.

1969

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A Charleston, Missouri, osteopath, Dr. T.P. Fenton, has announced his company, Host Houses of America Inc., has assumed management of the Chaffee General Hospital and will begin treating patients there on Dec. 1; the hospital will be under Host Houses' management for 15 years, a period of time covering the debt service of the facility.

Four intersections within the city limits of Cape Girardeau described as hazardous are being considered for improvement by city officials and the State Highway Department: Gordonville Road at the west end of Route K; Bloomfield Road and Kingshighway; Highway 74 and Kingshighway and Broadway and Kingshighway.