Out of the past: Nov. 5

In the wake of Tuesday's rejection of gambling by Scott County voters, the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority says it is willing to ask the Scott County Commission for a second vote on riverboat gambling, if Casino Magic requests it.
The number of cases of flu-like illnesses last week in Southeast Missouri increased dramatically over the previous week, but health officials say the figures are still not unusual for the first week of November; no confirmed cases of influenza have been reported in the area.
Unpredictable Cape Girardeau County voters put their support behind the Republican Party on the national level, helping to elect Richard M. Nixon president, but split their approval of parties on the state level; that support swings back to the GOP side to hand most of the county offices to Republican candidates.
In one of the most-watched races, heavy Bootheel majorities help Bill D. Burlison, Democratic prosecuting attorney of Cape Girardeau County, to overcome a sharp Cape County deficit; Burlison rolls to victory in Southeast Missouri's 10th Congressional District, out-balloting Republican Vernon L. Landgraf, a Cape Girardeau businessman.
Andrew J. Matthews, 21, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Lyman A. Matthews of Cape Girardeau, was killed in an Army airplane crash yesterday in Oklahoma; he was the second son of Mr. and Mrs. Matthews to lose his life in two months; the other, Ensign Lyman A. Matthews Jr., 27, a naval plane pilot, was reported missing on a routine flight over the Pacific on Sept. 5, off Oakland, California.
A report furnished to City Commissioner Phil Steck through the State Health Department, shows the rating of Cape Girardeau's milk supply remains virtually unchanged compared with a year ago.
The A.F. Maurer Carriage and Auto Co. here has purchased a new Firestone press for putting tires on truck wheels having solid tires; the machine will be installed in the plant on Independence Street, just as soon as it can be shipped; heretofore, it has been necessary to send truck wheels to St Louis or some other large city to have new tires pressed on.
Only one Democrat is elected in Cape Girardeau and not a single Republican is elected in Scott County, according to unofficial returns; Giboney Houck is the lone Democrat elected here, being named to the legislature over Fritz Siemers by 16 votes; in the wet-and-dry contest, Cape Girardeau wets win again, but by a greatly-reduced majority.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
