Out of the past: Nov. 5

1993

In the wake of Tuesday's rejection of gambling by Scott County voters, the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority says it is willing to ask the Scott County Commission for a second vote on riverboat gambling, if Casino Magic requests it.

The number of cases of flu-like illnesses last week in Southeast Missouri increased dramatically over the previous week, but health officials say the figures are still not unusual for the first week of November; no confirmed cases of influenza have been reported in the area.

1968

Unpredictable Cape Girardeau County voters put their support behind the Republican Party on the national level, helping to elect Richard M. Nixon president, but split their approval of parties on the state level; that support swings back to the GOP side to hand most of the county offices to Republican candidates.

In one of the most-watched races, heavy Bootheel majorities help Bill D. Burlison, Democratic prosecuting attorney of Cape Girardeau County, to overcome a sharp Cape County deficit; Burlison rolls to victory in Southeast Missouri's 10th Congressional District, out-balloting Republican Vernon L. Landgraf, a Cape Girardeau businessman.